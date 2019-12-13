Alabama basketball will open a three-game stretch away from Coleman Coliseum as it travels to State College, Pa., to take on Penn State on Saturday. The Crimson Tide is riding its first winning streak of the season, coming off of wins against Southern Miss and Stephen F. Austin. Meanwhile, Penn State is fresh off an upset win over No. 4 Maryland. Here’s all the information you need to know about the game.

— Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided injury updates on a handful of Crimson Tide players following Thursday’s practice. Herbert Jones (elbow) was a full participant during the workout, while fellow forward Alex Reese (foot) took some shots off to the side. Meanwhile, guard James “Beetle” Bolden (hand/wrist) didn’t appear to be doing much during the open part of practice.

“I thought Herb (Jones) looked great today. He participated in just about everything today,” Oats said Thursday. “Beetle was pretty limited but practiced, so I’m anticipating he’ll play. And then (Alex) Reese did a lot of skill work, shooting, so my guess is they’ll all be playing on Saturday. It’d be nice to have everybody back.”

— Thursday’s practice featured a mildly concerning moment as forward Galin Smith went down awkwardly on his ankle. However, Oats said athletic trainer Clarke Holter examined the injury and did not deem it to be serious.

“Clarke thinks he’ll be all right to play Saturday,” Oats said. “I guess we’ll see how it feels in the morning. He probably won’t practice tomorrow. He’ll probably play Saturday.”

— Alabama’s matchup against Penn State comes eight days after its last game, a 78-68 victory over Stephen F. Austin. Oats said he welcomed the extra rest, stating it allowed his team to regroup as it looks to play three games in seven days — at Penn State (Dec. 14), at Samford (Dec. 18) and vs. Belmont (Dec. 21).

“I think it was good,” Oats said, “A) to try to get a little more healthy, and then, B) we really got a bunch of stuff up. Turnovers have been a problem, so I think we’ve done a little bit better job of that. It’s helpful to have that many days, but we’re not going to have that that often.

“Right around finals is when you usually get it, and then over Christmas, we’ll have it, too. But you’re not going to be practicing that whole time. You have to take three or four days off for Christmas. But it was good to be able to get back, have time to recoup on a 2-game winning streak and try to get some momentum going here.”

— Penn State enters the game coming off one of its biggest wins in years as it upset No. 4 and previously unbeaten Maryland, 76-69, on Tuesday night. It marked Penn State’s third win in the last four games. The Nittany Lions have also won games at Georgetown, vs. Syracuse and vs. Wake Forest, among others.

Alabama is coming off a win over Stephen F. Austin which occurred roughly a week after the Lumberjacks upset then-ranked No. 1 Duke. Thursday, Oats was asked if it is easier or harder to play a team that is coming off a big win.

“It all depends on them, to be honest,” he said. “I’d rather not play them off a loss, then they’re a little hungrier. But you know, do they have their confidence rolling? Are they even better? You know, I hope it’s more they’re overlooking us, but I don’t really know their team that well. It seems like they’ve been playing pretty well.

“I think the older they get, the less likely it is that they are going to be overconfident from a previous win. They’re an older group that’s got some experience, so I would guess we’re going to have to play them playing their best basketball.”

— Penn State is led by senior Lamar Stevens, who has collected more than 1,800 points and 700 rebounds for his career. The 6-8, 225-pound forward is averaging a team-leading 16.6 points per game, while topping the team in field goals made (60) and attempted (133). He also ranks second in rebounds (7.6 rpg) and steals (1.5 spg).

“Stevens is a load,” Oats said. “He hit two 3s last game, so that hasn’t really been his game, but he’s definitely more than capable of making them. He’s kind of that mid-post catch it anywhere from 10 to 17 (feet), face you up, blow by you. He’s strong, post you, drive you.

“So we kind of toy with do you put him on one of your bigger wings? Do you put a traditional big on him? He kind of plays the four for them. He can also play the three. He can also play the five. There’s a reason he’s projected first-team All-Big Ten. I mean, he’s been really tough. He’s so strong and athletic, too. He’s going to be tough.”