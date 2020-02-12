After snapping a three-game losing streak over the weekend, Alabama basketball will face back-to-back ranked opponents this week. First up is a trip to No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday as the Crimson Tide will look to complete a regular-season sweep of the Tigers after notching an 83-64 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala. last month. Auburn heads into the matchup riding a six-game winning streak. Here’s all the information you need to know about Wednesday’s game.

— Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl labeled Tigers forward Danjel Purifoy “questionable” for Wednesday’s game against Alabama. Purifoy missed Auburn’s game against LSU over the weekend with flu-like symptoms.

“He doesn’t have a fever, which is really good, but just, took a pretty heavy toll on him,” Pearl told reporters before Auburn’s practice Tuesday. “So as we sit here today the day before the game he’ll probably watch film. I don’t know just how much he’ll go, if he’ll go at all.”

— Meanwhile, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said that starting forward Herbert Jones (wrist) could return as early as the Crimson Tide’s game against Texas A&M next week.

“I hope so,” Oats said. “I think there’s a very good possibility… I would hope he could play in some limited role for A&M. If not, definitely positive for the one following that.”

— Alabama sits at No. 42 in the NET rankings and is currently on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson is just 1-6 in Quadrant 1 games with its lone victory coming in its earlier win against Auburn. Alabama will have two chances to add to its Quadrant 1 win total this week as it hosts No. 25 LSU on Saturday following Wednesday’s game at Auburn.

Heading into the week, Oats stressed the importance of adding at least one more Quadrant 1 victory to his players.

“He always tells us that. He’s told us these next two are super important,” Alabama guard John Petty Jr. said. “Even though all the games are important, and the past is behind us, and these next two can determine the future of the team, so he makes sure he lets us know.”

— In the midst of an already-tough week, Oats is dealing with the loss of his grandfather, Bill Martin, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 90. Oats fondly remembers growing up with summer trips to his grandparents’ house in Central Illinois as he and Martin used to go up against each other both on the basketball court and on the billiards table. Oats said Martin developed his love for billiards — a game he continuously bests his players at in the team clubhouse.

— Oats will attend Martin’s funeral on Friday before returning to Tuscaloosa in time for Alabama’s game against LSU on Saturday.

“It’s hard in this profession — you’re not where your family’s at. You go where the jobs are,” Oats said. “My family’s from Wisconsin. My mother’s from Minnesota. My father’s from Illinois. So, all my relatives are pretty much back there. Living in Detroit for 11 years and Buffalo for six and now down here, you’re not close by. I learned a lot from him. I remember the memories and will try to take a positive outlook on it.”

— Alabama has made 234 3-pointers this season and is 26 made 3s away from breaking the program’s single-season school record in the category. The current record of 259 made 3s was set during the 2015- 16 season which was accomplished across 33 games.

— In the past five seasons, Alabama holds a 15-15 record against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. This season the Crimson Tide is 1-3 in such games. The last time Alabama won on the road against a ranked opponent came in 2018 when it beat then-No. 23 Florida 68-50.

— Coming into the Alabama game, Auburn tops the SEC in scoring margin (+9.9), rebounds per game (41.5), offensive rebounds per game (13.7) and free throw attempts (611).