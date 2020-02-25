Alabama basketball kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive over the weekend with a 103-78 road victory over Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide (15-12, 7-7 in the SEC) will continue its two-game Mississippi swing as it travels to Mississippi State (17-10, 8-6) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT. Alabama beat Mississippi State 90-69 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., earlier this season. Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game.

— Alabama sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. has 912 career points. He is on pace to join James “Hollywood” Robinson as the only Crimson Tide players to accomplish the feat. Robinson reached 1,000 points during the 57th game of his career. Lewis will play his 62nd career game Tuesday night.

— Alabama ranks No. 53 in the nation with 426 made free throws this season. The Crimson Tide has scored 18.9 percent of its total points from the free-throw line and 39.7 percent of its scoring output from beyond the arc.

— Alabama’s 103-78 victory over Ole Miss was the first time the Crimson Tide scored 100 or more points in a regulation SEC game since 2002. Over the last five games, the Crimson Tide is averaging 91.0 points. Alabama ranks No. 2 in the nation in scoring with 83.3 points per game.

— With his next 3-point attempt, John Petty will become just the fifth Alabama player to attempt at least 600 shots from beyond the arc in his career. The junior is 232 of 599 (38.7 percent) from 3 in his career. His 232 made 3s rank fourth in program history while his 599 3-point attempts rank fifth.

— Alabama forward Javian Davis made a 3 against Ole Miss over the weekend, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to connect from beyond the arc this season. Galin Smith is the only Alabama regular yet to hit a 3. The junior is yet to attempt a 3 in his three-year career with the Crimson Tide.

— Mississippi State is led by Reggie Perry who leads the SEC averaging 9.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 forward also leads the Bulldogs with 17.3 points per game and ranks fourth in the SEC with a 50.5 field-goal percentage.

— Mississippi State leads the SEC and ranks No. 11 nationally with a +7.6 rebounding margin. The Bulldogs are No. 23 in the nation averaging 4.9 blocks per game.