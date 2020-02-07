Alabama basketball heads to Georgia Saturday as it tries to stop a three-game losing streak, its longest skid of the season. The Crimson Tide is just 2-5 in true road games this season but will face a Bulldogs team that has dropped 5 of its last six games. Here’s all the information you need to know about Saturday’s game.

— After missing two straight games to illness, Alabama saw James “Beetle” Bolden return to action against Arkansas earlier this week. The graduate transfer played 23 minutes against the Razorbacks, scoring five points on 1 of 8 shooting. Bolden lost roughly 10 pounds due to the illness, and while he hasn’t fully regained the weight, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said he was keeping food down and participated in practice Thursday and Friday.

“He looked pretty good in my opinion, so he can give us some extra minutes,” Oats said. “Shoot, he ended up playing 23 minutes the other night. We didn’t plan on him playing (that much). He was supposed to be a lot more limited, but with all the foul trouble we had to (play him). I think he’s more than capable of playing 20-plus minutes this weekend.”

— Oats decided to give his players “a chance to regroup” following Tuesday night’s loss to Arkansas as Alabama took Wednesday off before returning to practice on Thursday and Friday. The head coach explained his decision, stating he wanted some time to go over video before addressing the team in the midst of its three-game losing streak.

“Didn’t say a ton after the game Tuesday,” Oats said. “Give them Wednesday off, don’t really see anybody, get the staff organized. Then yeah, Thursday was a long day, watched a lot of video. You kind of address a lot of issues, and I thought we had a great practice. It went pretty long actually Thursday, a bit longer than normal for February, but I felt like we needed to. And then (Friday) was a lot lighter).”

— Alabama will face the SEC’s second-leading scorer in Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 19.9 points per game. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound guard is projected as a top-five pick in this year’s NBA Draft and leads all Division I freshmen in scoring.

“He’s listed at 6-5, 225. He looks like he’s all of that,” Oats said. “He’s shooting the ball unbelievable. He’s better in transition. He gets his threes in transition before your defense is set. When he gets going downhill, he can finish at the rim with the best of them. You can see why NBA people are so high on him.”

Added Alabama freshman guard Jaden Shackelford: “Super talented. Scores at all three levels. We’ve really got to contain him because he gets a lot of stuff in transition, whether it’s layups, threes, mid-range. We’ve just got to do a good job on him.”

— Alabama will play four of its next six games on the road. After making the trip to Georgia over the weekend, the Crimson Tide will travel to No. 11 Auburn on Feb. 12. Alabama will then host No. 18 LSU and Texas A&M before playing back-to-back road games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

“For me, I like playing on the road,” Alabama forward Javian Davis said. “I mean I love playing at home, but I feel like on the road just brings more of a dog out of me. I want to be aggressive for my team and show the other fans that I’m a good player at a high level.”

— Georgia is coming off an 81-75 defeat at Florida on Wednesday in which the Bulldogs led by as many as 22 points early in the second half. Alabama previously blew a 21-point lead to the Gators in a 104-98 double-overtime loss in Gainsville, Fla.

“We’ll probably see a pretty fired up team,” Oats said. “We know how we felt after giving up a 21-point lead at Florida, so I’m sure they’re feeling the exact same way.”