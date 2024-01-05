After two get-right games against Eastern Kentucky and Liberty, Alabama basketball needs a strong start to SEC play. The Crimson Tide is still one of the most efficient teams in the country but remains without the quality wins that will boost its résumé in March. On paper, Alabama’s first few conference games should provide an opportunity to continue the positive trends it showed against its last two opponents. The Crimson Tide begins conference play with a road test against Vanderbilt, a side that has struggled even against non-Power Five opponents this season. With a chance for Alabama to start conference play on the right foot, here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

How to watch

Who: Alabama (8-5) vs. Vanderbilt (8-5) When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 6 Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee Watch: SEC Network Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 19.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.8 apg, 53.6% FG, 45.6% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 13.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.1 apg, 45.3% FG, 38.6% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 9.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 47.4% FG, 38.3% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 14.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 44.8% FG, 26.7% 3-pt Mohamed Wague: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, junior Stats: 5.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 76.9% FG

Vanderbilt’s projected starters

Ezra Manjon: 6-feet, 170 pounds, fifth year senior Stats: 16.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 47.2% FG, 40.9% 3-pt Tyrin Lawrence: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, senior Stats: 13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 38.0% FG, 30.0% 3-pt Evan Taylor: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, graduate student Stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.3 apg, 35.1% FG, 28.1% 3-pt Ven-Allen Lubin: 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, sophomore Stats: 10.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.3 apg, 50.9% FG, 30.0% 3-pt Carter Lang: 6-foot-9, 235 pounds, freshman Stats: 2.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.4 apg, 48.0% FG

Elite guard battle

Mark Sears proved during nonconference play that he is a first-team All-SEC caliber player. His 19.3 points per game lead the SEC and he’s one of four SEC guards to average at least 15 points and 3.5 assists a game so far this season. Vanderbilt’s Ezra Manjon is another one of those four prolific guards. The fifth-year senior has blossomed in his second season with the Commodores after he transferred from UC Davis. “He’s in pretty elite company,” Oats said of Manjon’s numbers this season. “He’s quick, he gets downhill. “We've had issues with guys getting in the paint too much so he's gonna put some pressure on our defense.” Manjon and fellow guard Tyrin Lawrence provide an experienced backcourt for Vanderbilt on its home floor. Lawrence is averaging 13.1 points and five rebounds per game this season. Alabama certainly has the talent to match with Sears, along with an improving Aaron Estrada. The pair combined for 29 points in the Crimson Tide’s win over Liberty. Both players will have to be catalysts for Alabama's high-powered offense and also set the tone defensively in order to slow down Manjon and Lawrence.

Defensive intensity

Oats said Friday that ever since its loss to Arizona Alabama has been “fairly locked into defense” and that the Crimson Tide is ready to test itself against SEC foes. “I think we've been doing a better job keeping the ball out of the lane,” Oats said. “We’re trying to do a better job guarding without fouling. I think that we've been able to do that but this will be the first high-major team we’ve played since that Arizona game. So can we keep the ball out of the paint, which then helps us guard without fouling? Can we guard without fouling? Can we rebound the ball better? Those have been some huge points of emphasis.” Alabama remains in a unique position of being ranked No. 6 in KenPom, despite being one of only two teams with five losses inside the top 40. The lack of balance between its stellar offense and its lackluster defense will continue to hurt the Crimson Tide if it's unable to find cohesion in conference play. Alabama is currently ranked No. 71 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Crimson Tide held Vanderbilt to just 44 points when the two sides met last season. While it’s unlikely the 2023/24 squad will match that defensive output, it has a chance for a confidence-boosting defensive performance to start SEC play against a Vanderbilt side that averages just 68.5 points per game.

Learning how to win