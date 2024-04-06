GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alabama basketball made history in Los Angeles. Now it seeks to pull the monster upset in Phoenix.

After reaching its first Final Four in school history, the Crimson Tide will take on defending champion and top-seeded UConn on Saturday. The Huskies have been the best team in the country for most of the season. They’ve dominated in the Big Dance, winning their first four tournament games by an average of ​​27.7 points.

But after a huge win against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 and a revenge victory over Clemson in the Elite Eight, Alabama has earned the right to dethrone the defending champs. Its defensive intensity has improved. Starters and bench players have stepped up all tournament long, while its lethal offense continues to cause headaches for teams standing in its way.

“Here is a chance to win the biggest championship out of all of them,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “While I don't want to take anything away from making a Final Four, 'cause it's special, something that's never been done in school history, but there's still two games to be played. The biggest championship of all is still sitting in front of us. We need to get locked in and play it.”

To get to the National Championship, Alabama will need to play its best game. The Tide will look to limit Huskies star forward Donovan Clingan, who’s had an explosive sophomore campaign and could be a top-five pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Aside from Clignan, guards Tristen Newton and Stephon Castle break defenses down with ease, while forwards Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer are lethal from long range. The Huskies’ rotation is as talented as any team in the country on both ends, ranking No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 4 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

“UConn is very good,” Oats said. “They've been running through the competition. But I don't think our guys are scared. I think our guys are confident in their abilities. We're getting healthy, we'll be ready. We know it's going to be a tough game. I think we've had good game plans going into the last few games here in the tournament. Our guys have done a good job executing them. I think we'll have a solid game plan. I think our guys are going to be pretty locked into what we have to do to get this thing done on Saturday.”

Oats understands the task at hand. He also is well aware that his team is the underdog. It’s a position many of Alabama’s players have been in for their entire careers. But after a rocky end to SEC play for this group of underdogs, the Crimson Tide has made the jump. Now, it faces its biggest test of the season for a chance to compete for the most coveted prize in college hoops.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Alabama’s matchup against UConn.