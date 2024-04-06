How to watch: Alabama basketball vs. UConn in the Final Four
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alabama basketball made history in Los Angeles. Now it seeks to pull the monster upset in Phoenix.
After reaching its first Final Four in school history, the Crimson Tide will take on defending champion and top-seeded UConn on Saturday. The Huskies have been the best team in the country for most of the season. They’ve dominated in the Big Dance, winning their first four tournament games by an average of 27.7 points.
But after a huge win against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 and a revenge victory over Clemson in the Elite Eight, Alabama has earned the right to dethrone the defending champs. Its defensive intensity has improved. Starters and bench players have stepped up all tournament long, while its lethal offense continues to cause headaches for teams standing in its way.
“Here is a chance to win the biggest championship out of all of them,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “While I don't want to take anything away from making a Final Four, 'cause it's special, something that's never been done in school history, but there's still two games to be played. The biggest championship of all is still sitting in front of us. We need to get locked in and play it.”
To get to the National Championship, Alabama will need to play its best game. The Tide will look to limit Huskies star forward Donovan Clingan, who’s had an explosive sophomore campaign and could be a top-five pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Aside from Clignan, guards Tristen Newton and Stephon Castle break defenses down with ease, while forwards Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer are lethal from long range. The Huskies’ rotation is as talented as any team in the country on both ends, ranking No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 4 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.
“UConn is very good,” Oats said. “They've been running through the competition. But I don't think our guys are scared. I think our guys are confident in their abilities. We're getting healthy, we'll be ready. We know it's going to be a tough game. I think we've had good game plans going into the last few games here in the tournament. Our guys have done a good job executing them. I think we'll have a solid game plan. I think our guys are going to be pretty locked into what we have to do to get this thing done on Saturday.”
Oats understands the task at hand. He also is well aware that his team is the underdog. It’s a position many of Alabama’s players have been in for their entire careers. But after a rocky end to SEC play for this group of underdogs, the Crimson Tide has made the jump. Now, it faces its biggest test of the season for a chance to compete for the most coveted prize in college hoops.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Alabama’s matchup against UConn.
How to watch
Who: No. 4 seed Alabama (25-11, 13-5 SEC) vs. No. 1 seed UConn (35-3, 18-2 Big East)
When: 7:49 p.m. CT, Saturday, April 6
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Watch: TBS (Play-By-Play: Ian Eagle, Analysts: Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Sideline: Tracy Wolfson)
Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | Westwood One Radio (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)
Alabama's projected starters
Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior
Stats: 21.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.1 apg, 50.4% FG, 43.4% 3-pt
Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student
Stats: 13.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.7 apg, 44.9% FG, 30.3% 3-pt
Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 11.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.6% FG, 39.1% 3-pt
Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior
Stats: 11.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 49.1% FG, 27.4% 3-pt
Nick Pringle: 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, senior
Stats: 7.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 63.2% FG, 54.7% FT
UConn’s projected starters
Tristen Newton: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, graduate student
Stats: 15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 6.1 apg, 41.4% FG, 31.9% 3-pt
Stephon Castle: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, freshman
Stats: 10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 47.0% FG, 26.2% 3-pt
Cam Spencer: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, graduate student
Stats: 14.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 48.7% FG, 44.0% 3-pt
Alex Karaban: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 13.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 49.6% FG, 38.2% 3-pt
Donovan Clingan: 7-foot-2, 280 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 12.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 64.3% FG, 28.6% 3-pt
Game Notes
Alabama advanced to the program’s first-ever Final Four and will play its first game in program history in April when the Tide takes on UConn in the second national semifinal Saturday night in State Farm Stadium
A large reason why the Crimson Tide has reached the 2024 Final Four has been on the defensive end of the floor, as UA’s 24 blocks (6.0 bpg) leads all tournament teams while the Tide has held oppnents to shoot less than 29 percent (32-111) from beyond the arc over its four NCAA Tournament contests
Alabama has won eight NCAA Tournament games, going 8-3 (.727) over the stretch, in the last four seasons under head coach Nate Oats. Prior to Oats’ arrival, the Tide won seven NCAA Tournament games over 26 seasons (1995-2019)
Oats is 13-5 (.722) in his 18 postseason games at the helm of the Crimson Tide, accumulating two SEC Tournament championships, a NCAA West Region title and a trio of Sweet 16 appearances (2021, 23, 24)
The Crimson Tide has made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2003-06
Grant Nelson became the first player since Kevin Love (UCLA) in 2008 and the first SEC player since Joakim Noah (Florida) in 2006 to post at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in an NCAA Tournament game, accounting for 24 points, 12 boards and five blocks vs. No. 1 seed North Carolina
Mark Sears was named to the Sporting News All-America Second Team, becoming the third UA player under Oats to earn Sporting News All-America honors, joining Brandon Miller (Second Team, 2023) and Herbert Jones (Third Team, 2021)
Sears, whose 97 total points scored ranks third among all NCAA Tournament players, is averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 44`.7 percent from three-point range and 84.2 percent from the free-throw line
Sears has scored 773 points this season, which set a program record for most points scored by a UA player in a single season, p[assing Reggie King (747 points in 1979)
Sears is one the only Division I player that has 770 points, 145 rebounds, 145 assists and 90 three-pointers this season and one of six players in the last 31 years to reach the milestone
Sears has now scored 20-or-more points in 25 games this season, breaking Reggie King’s school record (23 games) set in 1978-79 for most by an Alabama player