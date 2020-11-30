BamaInsider - How to watch: Alabama basketball vs. Stanford in Maui Invitational

Here’s all the information you need to know about Monday night’s game.

The winner of Alabama versus Stanford will move on to face the winner of North Carolina versus UNLV. The losers of both games will square off against each other on the other side of the bracket.

Fresh off a season-opening win over Jacksonville State last week, Alabama basketball will open play in the Maui Invitational on Monday when it takes on Stanford at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN 2. This year’s Maui Invitational has been moved to Asheville, N.C. and will be played inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

— Alabama is set to play three games in three days at the Maui Invitational. The Tide faced a similar challenge last season when it went 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. This year, head coach Nate Oats believes his team’s added depth makes it better suited for success in a tournament setting.

“If you look at our minutes against Jacksonville State, I think 26 minutes led us,” Oats said. “We had four or five guys right around the 20-minute mark. If we can continue to do that and play guys closer to 25 minutes instead of 35, which we had to do a lot last year.”

— Alabama will be facing one of the top freshmen in the country in five-star forward Ziaire Williams. The 6-foot-8 wing was rated as the No. 6 overall player in the 2020 class and is projected to be a possible lottery pick in next year’s NBA draft.

“He’s one of the most talented freshmen in the country,” Oats said. “That’ll be a good matchup with Herb (Jones). He’s 6-8, long, athletic, really skilled. Hopefully, Herb’s experience helps him on the defensive end. I think Herb’s one of the better defenders in the country.”

— This will mark Alabama’s second appearance in the Maui Invitational. The only other showing occurred back in 2008 when the Tide finished with a 2-1 record, falling to Oregon in the opening round before recording back-to-back wins over Chaminade and Saint Joseph’s.

— Alabama and Stanford will meet for the fourth time in series history. The school’s last matchup occurred during the second round of the 2013 National Invitational Tournament when Alabama recorded a 66-54 victory inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide has won all three previous matchups with the Cardinal, including the memorable 2004 NCAA Tournament run in which Alabama, the No. 8 seed in the West Region, stunned No. 1 seed Stanford, 70-67.