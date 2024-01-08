Records don’t tell the whole story at this time of the year. Alabama basketball is currently 9-5 on the season but sits at No. 6 in the NET rankings used to determine the NCAA Tournament field. Meanwhile, South Carolina is off to a 13-1 start but is down at No. 42 in the NET rankings. Tuesday will provide a better look at both programs, as the Crimson Tide is set to host the Gamecocks at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama might not be off to the prettiest of starts, but it is still viewed as one of the best teams in college basketball. The Crimson Tide didn’t always look that way during its SEC opener at Vanderbilt over the weekend, but it still did enough to escape Memorial Gymnasium with a 78-75 victory. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s sterling record comes without playing in many marque matchups. The Gamecocks also started SEC play with a victory over the weekend, beating Mississippi State, 68-62, at home. However, that served as South Carolina’s only game against a team in the top 35 of the NET this season. Alabama has played in five such matchup, posting a 1-4 record in them. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Tuesday's matchup.

How to watch

Advertisement

Who: Alabama (9-5, 1-0) vs. South Carolina (13-1, 1-0) When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Jan. 9 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: SEC Network Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 19.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, 53.0% FG, 46.6% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 13.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.2 apg, 44.6% FG, 37.1% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 9.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 49.4% FG, 37.3% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 13.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.3% FG, 27.0% 3-pt Mohamed Wague: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, junior Stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 63.6% FG

South Carolina's projected starters

Meechie Johnson: 6-2feet, 182 pounds, junior Stats: 18.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 44.6% FG, 36.4% 3-pt La’Ton Cooper: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, senior Stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.6 apg, 48.4% FG, 40.0% 3-pt Myles Stute: 6-foot-6, 209 pounds, graduate student Stats: 10.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 44.7% FG, 40.6% 3-pt Stephen Clark: 6-foot-8, 208 pounds, senior Stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 50.0% FG, 40.0% 3-pt B.J. Mack: 6-foot-8, 270 pounds, senior Stats: 13.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.3% FG, 36.4% 3-pt

Get your whistles ready

Tuesday’s matchup will feature two of the SEC’s top scorers, as Alabama’s Mark Sears leads the conference with 19.4 points per game while South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson ranks third averaging 18.2 points. Sears ranks fifth in the SEC in both field-goal percentage (53.0) and 3-point field-goal percentage (46.6). Meanwhile, Johnson is shooting a solid 44.6% from the floor and 36.4% from deep. The pair of guards are also particularly lethal at getting to the free-throw line. According to KenPom, Johnson ranks No. 76 in the nation averaging 6.0 fouls every 40 minutes. Sears isn’t too far behind, ranking No. 96 while drawing 5.8 fouls per 40 minutes. Both players have capitalized on their trips to the charity stripe, as Johnson is shooting 82.2% from the line while Sears is shooting 80%. “[Johnson's] great with his shot-fakes,” Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday. “He draws fouls on 3s. Shot-fake, get a guy off, go into him. He drives the ball with some force. Sears maybe drives it with a little more physicality, but Meechie’s probably a little better at getting guys up in the air on jumpers, like long 2s and 3s. “Our guys got to be disciplined about not buying shot-fakes. We’ve had an issue with that in the past, so we’ve got to be very cognizant of the fact that he’s going to use his shot-fake a lot and try to draw fouls and drive with some physicality and push his way in there. We’ve got to do a good job of keeping our hands off and not putting our hands in and letting him collect fouls.”

Welcome to the SEC

With eight new scholarship players on the roster, the Crimson Tide is finally getting acclimated to playing alongside one another. Finding its bearing at the SEC level might take a bit more time. Alabama has the faced the fifth-hardest schedule, according to RPI. While that should help the Tide prepare for conference play, Oats says there’s just something different about playing against SEC opponents. “The new guys don’t know what SEC play is all about either,” Oats said. “There’s going to be an acclimation period. These conference games are tough games.” Take last weekend’s narrow win over Vanderbilt for example. The Commodores currently rank last in the SEC with a 245 NET ranking but still pushed the Crimson Tide to the final minute for a tense finish inside Memorial Gymnasium. “That’s not an easy place to get a win,” Oats said. “[Jerry] Stackhouse is a good coach. They run good stuff. I think our guys realized that. We jumped on them early, up 18 with 10 minutes to go in the first half and guys thought it was going to be a breeze. It ends up coming down to the last possession of the game, and it’s not a breeze.” Monday, Oats reminded his players that things won’t get any easier when they return to Coleman Coliseum. Alabama hasn’t lost a conference home game since an 87-71 defeat to Texas A&M on March 2, 2022, as the Crimson Tide went 9-0 at home in SEC play last season. Still, the Tide knows it will need to be on its A-game Tuesday night if it wants to keep that streak going. “Conference games are tough games no matter who you play, whether they’re at home or on the road,” Oats said. “... Our guys got to figure that out. There are no easy games whether it’s a home game, road game. We made it look easy last year at times, but that’s not the way it typically is. “Our guys got to get a little bit more killer instict to understand that every possession is going to be a tough possession. And as soon as they take their foot off the gas, the other team is going to make a run.”

Blue-collar battles