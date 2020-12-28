BamaInsider - How to watch: Alabama basketball vs. Ole Miss in SEC opener

Here’s all the information you need to know about Tuesday’s game.

After an inconsistent start to the season, Alabama will open up SEC play as it hosts Ole Miss on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide will look to ride the momentum from its 85-69 victory over East Tennessee last week while the Rebels are coming off a 90-43 win over University of Tennessee-Martin. Alabama beat Ole Miss 103-78 in Oxford, Miss. last season.

— Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford was named SEC Player of the Week after scoring a season-high 26 points in the Tide’s 85-69 win over East Tennessee State last week. The sophomore guard connected on a career-best eight 3s, going 8 of 13 from beyond the arc.

— Alabama guard John Petty Jr. and forward James Rojas did not suit up in the Tide’s win over East Tennessee State. Monday, head coach Nate Oats provided an update on the two, stating they should both be available for Tuesday night’s game against Ole Miss.

Oats said Rojas has been dealing with a slight wrist sprain but did not provide a reason for Petty’s absence. Following Alabama’s win over East Tennessee State, he described the two players’ absences as a coach’s decision.

“They’re both available to play, provided that they’re both healthy,” Oats said. “I think the attitude’s been great. I think Petty’s been really, really good in practice. I’m actually proud of how hard he’s gone. He’s gone really hard.

“They’re in with us. We’ve had great conversations after Christmas. We’re ready to go. I’m ready to use them however we can to help us win games.”

— Alabama will be looking for its 800th SEC victory Tuesday night. The Tide is current;y 799-626 all-time in conference play. If Alabama reaches the 800-win milestone, it will be only the second SEC program to do so, joining Kentucky (1,012 wins). Alabama also ranks third in all-time SEC winning percentage, trailing only Kentucky (.780) and Tennessee (.564).

— Ole Miss is tied with Tennessee as the nation’s leader in scoring defense, allowing just 52.7 points per game. The Rebels also lead the SEC, limiting opponents to a 35.59 field goal percentage. Ole Miss is outscoring their opponents by an average of 22 points (74.7-52.7).

“We’re looking forward to our first SEC game,” Oats said. “I mean this is what it’s all about. I think our guys are ready. We had a couple of good practices — three good practices — just finished up right now today. I thought it’s been good. Obviously, Ole Miss is good. [Devontae] Shuler is back — he hurt us a lot last year. They’ve got a lot of transfers, a lot of new guys on their roster so they’re similar to us in that regard. They’re good. They’re one of the top-10 defensive teams in the country.”

— Alabama senior forward Alex Reese is set to play in his 100th game Tuesday night. If he does, he will become the third Tide player to reach the milestone, joining current teammates John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones. Graduate student Jordan Bruner is close to reaching the mark as well. Tuesday night would mark the Yale transfer’s 92nd career game.

— According to KenPom.com, Alabama’s strength of schedule ranks No. 57 in the non-conference which ranks fourth-best among all SEC teams. The eight teams the Tide has faced own a combined record of 40-21 (.656).