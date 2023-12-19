Alabama has one last chance to earn a statement nonconference win that will give the Crimson Tide not only a major shot of confidence ahead of SEC play, also a boost for its March Madness résumé. For the straight third time, Alabama will face a top-10 team coming off a loss when it takes on the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday. Arizona picked up its first loss of the season to Purdue, which faced Alabama less than two weeks ago after the Boilermakers were upset by Northwestern. The Crimson Tide’s last game against Creighton saw a Bluejays side avoid a second straight defeat after losing to UNLV. On Tuesday, Alabama coach Nate Oats said the Creighton game was Alabama's best performance this season, but the question of whether the Crimson Tide has enough in the tank to outlest a top-10 opponent remains. As Alabama continues to progress and its offense remains among the best in the nation, its players will need to have short memories following the Creighton defeat. Alabama will need to overcome some defensive and fouling miscues to turn the possibility of a third straight loss into a statement win over Arizona. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

How to watch

Who: Alabama (6-4) vs. No. 4 Arizona (8-1) When: 10:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 20 Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona Watch: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Dave Pasch, Analyst: Sean Farnham) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 21.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 56.0% FG, 48.1% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 14.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 44.7% FG, 40.0% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 45.3% FG, 37.5% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 44.0% FG, 26.8% 3-pt Mohamed Wague: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, junior Stats: 5.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 66.7% FG

Arizona’s projected starters

Caleb Love: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, senior Stats: 15.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.3 apg, 42.5% FG, 32.2% 3-pt Kylan Boswell: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, sophomore Stats: 11.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.6 apg, 48.1% FG, 47.7% 3-pt Pelle Larsson: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, senior Stats: 12.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 62.3% FG, 60.0% 3-pt Keshad Johnson: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, senior Stats: 13.9 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 56.8% FG, 34.6% 3-pt Oumar Ballo: 7-foot, 260 pounds, redshirt senior Stats: 12.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 68.0% FG

Familiar faces

While the Wildcats remain a formidable foe for the Crimson Tide, Oats has some familiarity with a few of Arizona’s playmakers. Alabama fans will quickly recognize on name on Arizona's roster in Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley, who spent last season with the Crimson Tide and averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. In his sophomore season with the Wildcats, Bradley is averaging 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. “He's had a significant role on two of the best teams in the country in his two years in college basketball,” Oats said. “He's a tough, gritty, smart, hard nosed, high IQ guy and I'm looking forward to playing against him.” Oats also coached against Arizona’s leading scorer Caleb Love last season. Love notched 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for North Carolina in Alabama’s 103-101, four-overtime victory over the Tar Heels in 2022. After the season, Love transferred to Arizona where he’s averaging 15.8 points per game in 2023. Oats was also complementary of Arizona forward Keshad Johnson, who faced Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when he was with San Diego State last season. Johnson had eight points, six rebounds, one steal and a block during the Aztecs' upset over the Crimson Tide. He swapped California for Tucson, Arizona following San Diego State's run to the National Championship game. He is the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer and leads Arizona with seven rebounds per game this season. “He's the best rebounder in the country for players 6-foot-7 and under,” Oats said. “We've got to do a better job trying to keep him off the glass and then he's just kind of a glue guy that does a lot of really good things for Arizona.”

Scoring machines

A pair of offensive juggernauts will square off inside the Footprint Center on Wednesday. The Wildcats rank second in the nation in scoring, the Crimson Tide is third. Arizona is ranked No. 6 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 5 in adjusted tempo, while Alabama is No. 1 and No. 39 in both categories respectively, according to KenPom. While both teams like to get up and down the floor quickly and score, Oats explained that each side goes about it in slightly different fashions. “Off turnovers, (Arizona) is running it,” Oats said. “They’re also racing it up and trying to duck the big in and punch it into the big right out of the gate. We're racing it up, trying to leave the lane open, let our guards get downhill, shooting 3s earlier in the clock.” Oats added that a key for both teams will be how well each side limits quick entry into the paint. In Arizona’s loss to Purdue, the Wildcats struggled to close on shooters after doubling down low against Zach Edey. If Alabama’s guards can make quick, direct entries into the lane and force Arizona’s help defenders to try and prevent layups, the Crimson Tide should have players open around the 3-point line. “We're gonna shoot a lot of 3s,” Oats said. “I've even told our guys we got to get 50 up. I wouldn't mind getting 50 up. We got 46 up against Purdue and offense wasn't our problem.”

