 BamaInsider - How to watch Alabama basketball vs. Miami in ESPN Events Invitational
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-28 09:39:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

How to watch Alabama basketball vs. Miami in ESPN Events Invitational

labama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) dribbles the ball against the Drake Bulldogs in the first half at HP Fieldhouse. Photo | USA TODAY
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

After splitting its first two games in the ESPN Events Invitational No. 10 Alabama will look to close out play in the tournament on a high note as it takes on takes on Miami. The Crimson Tide opened the invitational with a 72-68 loss to Iona before beating Drake 80-71. Miami started tournament play with a 76-60 loss to Dayton before rebounding with a 69-63 win over North Texas

Here’s all the information you need to know about today's game.

How to watch

Who: No. 10 Alabama (5-1) vs. Miami (4-2)

When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Nov. 28

Where: HP Fieldhouse, Kissimmee, Fla.

Watch: ESPNU (play-by-play: Doug Sherman; analyst: Daymeon Fishback)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink)

Alabama's projected lineup

Jahvon Quinerly: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, redshirt junior

Stats: 15.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 43.6% FG, 26.3% 3-pt

Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, junior

Stats: 18.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.5% FG, 36.4% 3-pt

Keon Ellis: 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, senior

Stats: 11.8 ppg., 7.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 51.2% FG, 37.5% 3-pt

Juwan Gary: 6-foot-6, 218 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Stats: 7.5 ppg, 7.3, rpg, 0.5 apg, 60.9% FG, 0.0% 3-pt

Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, freshman

Stats: 7.5 ppg, 4.3, rpg, 0.7 apg, 66.7% FG

Miami projected lineup

Charlie Moore: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, redshirt senior

Stats: 10.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 40.0% FG, 32.0% 3-pt

Kameron McGusty: 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, redshirt senior

Stats: 17.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 43.8% FG, 22.7% 3-pt

Isiah Wong: 6-foot-63, 185 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Stats: 15.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 52.1% FG, 30.4% 3-pt

Jordan Miller: 6-foot-7, 195 pounds, redshirt junior

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 37.5% FG, 10% 3-pt

Sam Waardenburg: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, redshirt senior

Stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 65.2% FG, 28.6% 3-pt

Game notes 

— Alabama forward Juwan Gary made his first start of the season, against Drake, recording a career-high 14-10 rebounds.

“I felt confident,” Gary said. “I had my teammates out there to help me get back into the flow of the system. Coach trusted me to go out there and start and bring the energy and blue-collar dynamics.”

— Alabama center Charles Bediako is averaging 2.0 blocks over six games, the fourth most among the nation’s true freshmen. The 7-footer has a block in his last five games, including two in his last time out against Drake.

— Alabama is shooting 49.6% (56 of 113) from the floor and owns a +4.5 advantage on the glass (36.5-32.0) on the glass during the ESPN Events Invitational. However, the Tide has struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 27.8% (10 of 36). Alabama is also cold from the free-throw line where it is shooting 53.3% (26 of 47) during the tournament.

— Miami returns three starters and eight letter-winners from last season’s team that went 10-17. The Hurricanes saw four players — Deng Gak, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg – elect to take advantage of an extra season due to COVID-19. McGusty entered his name into NBA Draft consideration and then withdrew, as did sophomore Isaiah Wong.

— Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga has 674 career wins, good for No. 36 all-time among head coaches with at least 10 years of DI experience, including ninth among active DI coaches. He is 674-466 overall, including a 200-130 record across 11 seasons at Miami.

