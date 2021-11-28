How to watch Alabama basketball vs. Miami in ESPN Events Invitational

Here’s all the information you need to know about today's game.

After splitting its first two games in the ESPN Events Invitational No. 10 Alabama will look to close out play in the tournament on a high note as it takes on takes on Miami. The Crimson Tide opened the invitational with a 72-68 loss to Iona before beating Drake 80-71. Miami started tournament play with a 76-60 loss to Dayton before rebounding with a 69-63 win over North Texas

— Alabama forward Juwan Gary made his first start of the season, against Drake, recording a career-high 14-10 rebounds.

“I felt confident,” Gary said. “I had my teammates out there to help me get back into the flow of the system. Coach trusted me to go out there and start and bring the energy and blue-collar dynamics.”

— Alabama center Charles Bediako is averaging 2.0 blocks over six games, the fourth most among the nation’s true freshmen. The 7-footer has a block in his last five games, including two in his last time out against Drake.

— Alabama is shooting 49.6% (56 of 113) from the floor and owns a +4.5 advantage on the glass (36.5-32.0) on the glass during the ESPN Events Invitational. However, the Tide has struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 27.8% (10 of 36). Alabama is also cold from the free-throw line where it is shooting 53.3% (26 of 47) during the tournament.

— Miami returns three starters and eight letter-winners from last season’s team that went 10-17. The Hurricanes saw four players — Deng Gak, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg – elect to take advantage of an extra season due to COVID-19. McGusty entered his name into NBA Draft consideration and then withdrew, as did sophomore Isaiah Wong.

— Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga has 674 career wins, good for No. 36 all-time among head coaches with at least 10 years of DI experience, including ninth among active DI coaches. He is 674-466 overall, including a 200-130 record across 11 seasons at Miami.