After a disappointing road trip against top-ranked teams, Alabama finally returned to Coleman Coliseum and took advantage of the homecourt against Eastern Kentucky.

Now, with one final non-conference game remaining on the schedule, the Crimson Tide are looking to close out 2023 with a victory in Birmingham.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alabama’s matchup against the Liberty Flames.

How to watch

Who: Alabama (7-5) vs. Liberty (10-3)

When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday Dec. 30

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-by-play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)

Alabama’s projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Junior

Stats: 19.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.8 apg, 53.5% FG, 44.4% 3-pt

Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student

Stats: 13.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 44.7% FG, 38.9% 3-pt

Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, Sophomore

Stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 47.1% FG, 38.6% 3-pt

Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, Senior

Stats: 14.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 43.8% FG, 27.1% 3-pt

Mohamed Wague: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, Junior

Stats: 5.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, 65.8% FG

Liberty’s projected starters

Kaden Methany: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Junior

Stats: 11.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 44.4% FG, 40.0% 3-pt

Colin Porter: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, Sophomore

Stats: 9.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 43.3% FG, 34.4% 3-pt

Joseph Venzant: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Junior

Stats: 6.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 64.8% FG, 22.2% 3-pt

Kyle Rode: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Senior

Stats: 13.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 42.0% FG, 40.4% 3-pt

Zach Cleveland: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Sophomore

Stats: 10.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 62.4% FG

Long range attack

After failing to cash in from three-point range against Purdue, Creighton, and Arizona, the Crimson Tide finally started to find its offensive groove against Eastern Kentucky as Nate Oats’ squad buried 19 threes at home.

Not only did Alabama make a lot of threes, it made them efficiently as well. Sophomore guard Rylan Griffen led the charge from beyond the arc, shooting 5-for-9 from three, followed by Davin Cosby Jr. who shot 4-for-6 from deep off the bench.

“You have to make the shots that aren’t guaranteed to go in even if you’re wide open,” Oats said. “I thought it was good that we had the kind of shooting night we had. Cosby and Rylan went a combined 9-of-15, nice of those two guys.”

Though Eastern Kentucky’s perimeter defense is statistically one of the worst in the country, the Crimson Tide’s onslaught from three is still a step in the right direction as it faces the Flames who allow opponents to shoot just 27.6% from deep.

Griffen’s offensive momentum

Before the matchup against the Colonels, Nate Oats claimed that sophomore guard Rylan Griffen had established himself as the best perimeter defender on the team. However, Griffen proved that he can get it done on offense as well.

Against Eastern Kentucky, the young shooting guard put up a career high 19 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field, and grabbing six boards as well. Griffen’s offensive spark kept Alabama in the driver's seat all game long against the Colonels.

“I just shot with confidence,” Griffen said. “I passed one up against Arizona and coach told me to never pass one up again, so it gave me confidence.”

Alabama has the No. 3 scoring offense in the country, averaging 92.2 points per game. Now, if its best defender starts increasing his offensive game, the Crimson Tide can propel to an even higher level very soon.

Final chance for tune-up

Alabama’s matchup against Liberty will be its final game before facing Vanderbilt to open up conference play on Jan. 6. After an average showing in the non-conference portion of the schedule, this will be the Crimson Tide’s last chance to put the pieces together before meeting the SEC.

The conference has three teams ranked in the top-25—No. 6 Tennessee, No.8 Kentucky, and No. 24 Ole Miss. Once again, the Crimson Tide are going to be put to the test as it will face the gauntlet of the SEC very shortly.

One major thing Alabama will be looking to improve on is fouling. During the three-game road stretch against Purdue, Creighton, and Arizona, the Crimson Tide struggled with keeping its most important players on the floor. As the schedule only gets harder from here, Alabama will need to make some adjustments.

“Our bigs have to figure out how to guard without fouling,” Oats said after the Creighton game.

Big men Nick Pringle and Mohamed Wague are often very effective on the floor as long as they are not in foul trouble. The two forwards are the second and third leading shot blockers on the roster, along with being two of the best rebounders on the team as well. However, they have fouled out in three of the last four games.

Having one final obstacle before the Commodores, the Crimson Tide will be looking to find a way to keep all players on the floor and out of foul trouble.