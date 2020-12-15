BamaInsider - How to watch: Alabama basketball vs. Furman

Here’s all the information you need to know about Tuesday night’s game.

For this first time since Nov. 25, Alabama basketball will play inside Coleman Coliseum as the Crimson Tide hosts Furman on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT. Alabama is looking to shake a disappointing loss to Clemson as a part of Holiday Hoopsgiving over the weekend, while Furman is coming off of a 25-point win over Flagler.

— Alabama made a scheduling change this week as its game against No. 6 Houston was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ basketball program. Instead, the Tide will host Western Kentucky on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

— Alabama beat Furman 81-73 inside of Coleman Coliseum as part of last year’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Jaden Shackelford led the Tide with 25 points off the bench.

— Alabama recorded a season-best 17 steals in its 64-56 loss to Clemson over the weekend. Starting center Jordan Bruner had a career-best five swipes in the contest. The last time an Alabama team had more than 15 steals in a game came on Feb. 20, 2013 when it recorded 18 steals against Mississippi State.

— Furman has been impressive over its first six games, outscoring its opponents by 24.2 points per game, while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from 3-point range.

— Furman returns four starters from its 2019-20 team that posted a 25-7 record and finished second in the Southern Conference with a 15-3 mark in league play. The Paladins were tabbed to win the SoCon in preseason polling of the league’s media and were picked second by the league’s coaches.