BamaInsider - How to watch: Alabama basketball vs. Furman

How to watch: Alabama basketball vs. Furman
For this first time since Nov. 25, Alabama basketball will play inside Coleman Coliseum as the Crimson Tide hosts Furman on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT. Alabama is looking to shake a disappointing loss to Clemson as a part of Holiday Hoopsgiving over the weekend, while Furman is coming off of a 25-point win over Flagler.
Here’s all the information you need to know about Tuesday night’s game.
How to watch
Who: Alabama (3-2) vs. Furman (5-1)
When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Dec. 15
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa Alabama
Watch: SEC Network (play-by-play: Dave Neal, analyst: Daymeon Fishback)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink)
Alabama projected starting five
Jahvon Quinerly: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Stats: 13.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 47.2% FG, 31.6% 3-pt
Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 12.2 ppg., 5.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 34.5% FG, 36.0% 3-pt
John Petty Jr.: 6-foot-5, 184 pounds, senior
Stats: 13.8 ppg., 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 42.6% FG, 33.3% 3-pt
Herbert Jones: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, senior
Stats: 12.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 46.7% FG, 37.5% 3-pt
Jordan Bruner: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, graduate student
Stats: 4.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 40.0% FG, 25.0% 3-pt
Furman projected starting five
Alex Hunter: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, senior
Stats: 9.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 45.2% FG, 37.5% 3-pt
Mike Bothwell: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, senior
Stats: 17.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.2 apg, 55.9% FG, 37.5% 3-pt
Clay Mounce: 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, senior
Stats: 15.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 50.7% FG, 30.3% 3-pt
Noah Gurley: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, junior
Stats: 13.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.6% FG, 28.6% 3-pt
Jalen Slawson: 6-foot-7, 218 pounds, junior
Stats: 10.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 63.6% FG, 20.0% 3-pt
Game notes
— Alabama made a scheduling change this week as its game against No. 6 Houston was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ basketball program. Instead, the Tide will host Western Kentucky on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
— Alabama beat Furman 81-73 inside of Coleman Coliseum as part of last year’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Jaden Shackelford led the Tide with 25 points off the bench.
— Alabama recorded a season-best 17 steals in its 64-56 loss to Clemson over the weekend. Starting center Jordan Bruner had a career-best five swipes in the contest. The last time an Alabama team had more than 15 steals in a game came on Feb. 20, 2013 when it recorded 18 steals against Mississippi State.
— Furman has been impressive over its first six games, outscoring its opponents by 24.2 points per game, while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from 3-point range.
— Furman returns four starters from its 2019-20 team that posted a 25-7 record and finished second in the Southern Conference with a 15-3 mark in league play. The Paladins were tabbed to win the SoCon in preseason polling of the league’s media and were picked second by the league’s coaches.