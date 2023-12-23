How to watch: Alabama basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky
Alabama didn’t get the season-defining wins it was looking for from its last three games. Instead, Alabama was left with a lingering frustration and will have to make up for its missed opportunities with victories in conference play.
Before it tips off its SEC slate against Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide has a pair of tune-up games beginning with a return to its home floor against Eastern Kentucky.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:
How to watch
Who: Alabama (6-5) vs. Eastern Kentucky (4-7)
When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 23
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Watch: SEC Network (Play-By-Play: Roy Philpott, Analyst: Dane Bradshaw)
Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)
Alabama's projected starters
Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior
Stats: 20.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 54.5% FG, 45.8% 3-pt
Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student
Stats: 14.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 44.4% FG, 38.8% 3-pt
Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.1% FG, 34.3% 3-pt
Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior
Stats: 13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.2% FG, 25.0% 3-pt
Mohamed Wague: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, junior
Stats: 5.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 63.6% FG
Eastern Kentucky’s projected starters
Leland Walker: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 14.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.5 apg, 43.9% FG, 30.6% 3-pt
Collin Cooper: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, senior
Stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 35.5% FG, 31.8% 3-pt
John Ukomadu: 6-foot-7, 195 pounds, senior
Stats: 8.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 56.0% FG, 20.0% 3-pt
Devontae Blanton: 6-foot-6, 214 pounds, senior
Stats: 14.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 40.5% FG, 35.0 3-pt
Isaiah Cozart: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, senior
Stats: 15.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 67.0% FG
Efficiency improvements
Alabama failed to establish its normally lethal 3-point shooting in its last two games. While it overcame a lack of made triples against Creighton, its missed 3-pointers cost the Crimson Tide against Arizona.
The Wildcats funneled Alabama’s guards into the paint and disrupted jump shots, which left nearly everyone on the Crimson Tide’s roster with some ugly shooting splits. Mark Sears was just 2-for-7 from the field and 1-for-5 from 3, a far cry from his typical high-volume, high-efficiency shooting numbers this season.
Grant Nelson, who Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats has said can be a much better shooter than he’s shown, shot 3-for-15 from 3-point range, while Aaron Estrada needed 10 shots to reach just 11 points.
Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, Eastern Kentucky provides about as good of an opportunity for a get-right game from beyond the arc as Alabama might get this season. Eastern Kentucky is allowing opponents to make 44.3% of its 3s, which ranks dead last in the NCAA according to Bart Torvik.
The Colonels do rank No. 13 in 2-point defense, which could put Alabama in some jeopardy shoots just as poorly from 3 as it did against the Wildcats. The significant mismatch between Alabama’s ability to score from beyond the arc and the Colonels’ defense, however, should allow the Crimson Tide to reinstall some confidence in its shotmaking ability.
Griffen sets the tone
While Rylan Griffen hasn’t had an explosive offensive game yet this season, his energy on the defensive end has set the tone for Alabama.
Oats said Friday that Griffen has been Alabama’s best perimeter defender so far this season. Griffen’s length and quickness enable him to be a versatile part of Alabama’s defensive rotations. He creates mismatches for smaller guards when Alabama switches to a bigger lineup and has the physical tools to switch onto forwards when the Crimson Tide has a smaller rotation in the game.
Griffen is also improving as a rebounder. He had a season-high seven boards against Purdue and grabbed six against Arizona. As he continues to grow into his offensive role as a tertiary creator, his ability to crash the glass takes some of the pressure off of Alabama’s frontcourt players to win every battle for a rebound.
With Sears, Estrada and Nelson taking a bulk of the scoring duties, Griffen’s continued embrace of his defense-first role will benefit the Crimson Tide as it rolls into conference play and mold him into a more well-rounded, two-way option for Alabama going forward.
Metics still in the Tide’s favor
When speaking to the media Friday, Oats described the mood of his team as “disappointed” and “frustrated.”
Oats said he emphasized to his team that they are capable of big bounce back after three straight losses, specifically mentioning Alabama’s loss to Western Kentucky in the 2020/21 season. Alabama lost just three games following that defeat and won the SEC Championship.
The disappointing feeling of 2023/24 team is understandable, however, given that Alabama believes, and has shown in stretches, that it can play as well as the last three teams that defeated it.
Alabama’s underlying numbers support that belief. The Crimson Tide remains a top-10 team that still has the most efficient offense in the country according to KenPom. No other team ranked in the top 20 by KenPom has more than three losses, while Alabama has the 10th most difficult strength of schedule.
Despite struggling from 3-point range in its last two games, the Crimson Tide is still ranked No. 5 in the country in scoring, averaging 90.5 points per game. Its offense is elite but needs to be sustained with more disciplined defensive play and be just as sharp when players get tired late in games.
“Fatigue makes cowards of us all,” Oats said, quoting the legendary former Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi. “We gotta be a little tougher when get a little fatigued and we gotta show some determination, some fight, some competitiveness, some winning characteristics when it comes time to win these games after we’ve built up a lead.”
Alabama’s promising metrics can serve as a bright spot that the Crimson Tide can rattle off wins in the SEC. Achieving complete performances on both sides of the ball could potentially serve as the boost Alabama needs to get the Crimson Tide to win games against the level of opponents that its offensive metrics show it can compete with.
“Four of our five losses we’ve had at least a six-point lead in the second half and couldn’t maintain it,” Oats said. “I think they’re confident in knowing that we can be one of the best teams but we’ve got to prove to ourselves that we know how to win these tight games.”