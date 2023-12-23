Alabama didn’t get the season-defining wins it was looking for from its last three games. Instead, Alabama was left with a lingering frustration and will have to make up for its missed opportunities with victories in conference play. Before it tips off its SEC slate against Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide has a pair of tune-up games beginning with a return to its home floor against Eastern Kentucky. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

How to watch

Who: Alabama (6-5) vs. Eastern Kentucky (4-7) When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 23 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: SEC Network (Play-By-Play: Roy Philpott, Analyst: Dane Bradshaw) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 20.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 54.5% FG, 45.8% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 14.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 44.4% FG, 38.8% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 44.1% FG, 34.3% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.2% FG, 25.0% 3-pt Mohamed Wague: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, junior Stats: 5.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 63.6% FG

Eastern Kentucky’s projected starters

Leland Walker: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, sophomore Stats: 14.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.5 apg, 43.9% FG, 30.6% 3-pt Collin Cooper: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, senior Stats: 8.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 35.5% FG, 31.8% 3-pt John Ukomadu: 6-foot-7, 195 pounds, senior Stats: 8.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 56.0% FG, 20.0% 3-pt Devontae Blanton: 6-foot-6, 214 pounds, senior Stats: 14.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 40.5% FG, 35.0 3-pt Isaiah Cozart: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, senior Stats: 15.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 67.0% FG

Efficiency improvements

Alabama failed to establish its normally lethal 3-point shooting in its last two games. While it overcame a lack of made triples against Creighton, its missed 3-pointers cost the Crimson Tide against Arizona. The Wildcats funneled Alabama’s guards into the paint and disrupted jump shots, which left nearly everyone on the Crimson Tide’s roster with some ugly shooting splits. Mark Sears was just 2-for-7 from the field and 1-for-5 from 3, a far cry from his typical high-volume, high-efficiency shooting numbers this season. Grant Nelson, who Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats has said can be a much better shooter than he’s shown, shot 3-for-15 from 3-point range, while Aaron Estrada needed 10 shots to reach just 11 points. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, Eastern Kentucky provides about as good of an opportunity for a get-right game from beyond the arc as Alabama might get this season. Eastern Kentucky is allowing opponents to make 44.3% of its 3s, which ranks dead last in the NCAA according to Bart Torvik. The Colonels do rank No. 13 in 2-point defense, which could put Alabama in some jeopardy shoots just as poorly from 3 as it did against the Wildcats. The significant mismatch between Alabama’s ability to score from beyond the arc and the Colonels’ defense, however, should allow the Crimson Tide to reinstall some confidence in its shotmaking ability.

Griffen sets the tone

While Rylan Griffen hasn’t had an explosive offensive game yet this season, his energy on the defensive end has set the tone for Alabama. Oats said Friday that Griffen has been Alabama’s best perimeter defender so far this season. Griffen’s length and quickness enable him to be a versatile part of Alabama’s defensive rotations. He creates mismatches for smaller guards when Alabama switches to a bigger lineup and has the physical tools to switch onto forwards when the Crimson Tide has a smaller rotation in the game. Griffen is also improving as a rebounder. He had a season-high seven boards against Purdue and grabbed six against Arizona. As he continues to grow into his offensive role as a tertiary creator, his ability to crash the glass takes some of the pressure off of Alabama’s frontcourt players to win every battle for a rebound. With Sears, Estrada and Nelson taking a bulk of the scoring duties, Griffen’s continued embrace of his defense-first role will benefit the Crimson Tide as it rolls into conference play and mold him into a more well-rounded, two-way option for Alabama going forward.

