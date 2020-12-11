BamaInsider - How to watch: Alabama basketball vs. Clemson in Holiday Hoopsgiving

Here’s all the information you need to know about Saturday night’s game.

Ten days removed from its last action, Alabama basketball returns to the floor Saturday night as it takes on Clemson as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide is coming off a 2-1 performance in the Maui Invitational with wins over Providence and UNLV and a loss to Stanford. Clemson is fresh off a 67-51 victory over Maryland on Wednesday.

— Clemson ranks No. 7 in the nation in defensive efficiency, allowing 86.9 points per 100 possessions, according to Kenpom.com. The Tigers held Maryland to 51 points on Wednesday and South Carolina State to 38 points last week.

“We got our hands full with them,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “We’re going to have to play well to beat them, but those are the kind of games we want to play non-conference to test us and see where we’re at.”

— Saturday’s game will be a contrast in styles as Alabama ranks No. 9 in the nation in adjusted tempo averaging 76.2 possession per 40 minutes while Clemson ranks No. 312 averaging 69.0 possessions.

“We’ve got to be great on defense so that we can go into the offensive end off a miss,” Oats said. “When we have to take the ball out of the net all the time, that’s when they can slow the game down.”

— Alabama freshman guard Joshua Primo has posted back-to-back double-digit scoring games off the bench with a career-high 15 points against Providence and 11 points against UNLV. Through four games, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard is averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds.

“He’s getting more and more aggressive every day in practice,” Oats said. “When he’s aggressive, attacking the rim, he finishes well, he’s athletic. I think that’s when he’s playing his best. He hit three 3s in our last two games, 3 of 6 each game, so he’s shooting well. Guys gotta come out and guard him on the perimeter, and I think he’s athletic and skilled and big enough that he can get by guys and make plays.”

— Alabama senior guard John Petty Jr. has made a team-leading 10 three-pointers on the year, pushing his career total to 244 made 3s. He now needs only 20 more 3s to become the program’s all-time leader in the category, topping Brian Williams’ mark of 263.

— With the conclusion of Alabama’s fall semester this week, senior Herbert Jones has earned his undergraduate degree in business marketing. He is unable to walk at the fall graduation ceremony due to the game vs. Clemson, however, he will walk with five other teammates in UA’s spring commencement next May.

— This will mark the fourth consecutive game away from Coleman Coliseum for the Crimson Tide, which is the longest road swing of the 2020-21 season. However, Alabama is set to begin a season-long four-game homestand, starting with its next game on Dec. 15 vs. Furman.