How to watch: Alabama basketball opens its season against UNC Asheville

How to watch

Who: No. 2 Alabama vs. UNC Asheville When: 8 p.m. CT, Monday, Nov. 4 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: ESPNU (play-by-play: Dave Neal, analyst: Richard Hendrix) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (play-by-play: Chris Stewart, analyst: Bryan Passink, engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, graduate Stats: 21.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.2 apg, 50.8% FG, 43.6% 3-pt Latrell Wrightsell Jr: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, graduate Stats: 8.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.6% FG, 44.7% 3-pt Labaron Philon: 6-foot-4, 177 pounds, freshman Stats: N/A Derrion Reid: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, freshman Stats: N/A Clifford Omoruyi: 6-foot-11, 250 pounds, graduate Stats: 10.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 0.5 apg, 51.2% FG, 20.0% 3-pt



UNC Asheville projected starters

Josh Banks: 6-foot-5, 175 pounds, fifth-year senior 2023-24 stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.9% FG, 39.5% 3-pt Fletcher Abnee: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, fifth-year senior 2023-24 stats: 10.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 40.9% FG, 40.8% 3-pt Justin Wright: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, fifth-year senior 2023-24 stats: 11.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 49% FG, 30.8% 3-pt Toyaz Soloman: 6-foot-9, 185 pounds, senior 2023-24 stats: 6.0 ppg, 3.0rpg, 0.6 apg, 69.6% FG, 20.0% 3-pt Greg Gantt Jr.: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, fifth-year senior 2023-24 stats: 1.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.6 apg, 50% FG



Good news on Alabama’s injury front

Alabama will be close to full strength for Monday night’s opener. According to a report from The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, Wrightsell, Nelson and Sherrell have all been cleared to play following minor injuries. The trio is expected to come off the bench with each member on a minutes restriction. Last week, Oats said Wrigthsell was the furthest along of the three while stating he was optimistic about getting Nelson and Sherrell back as well. All three have been able to practice on a restricted basis. Wrightsell and Nelson were key contributors during Alabama’s Final Four run last season, while Sherrell joined the team as the No. 3 power forward and No. 20 overall player in this year’s class Nelson started all 37 games last season, scoring in double figures 24 times. He led the team with 217 rebounds and 60 blocks while averaging 11.9 points per game. Wrightsell started 12 games over 31 appearances. The sharp-shooting guard made 44.7% of his 3-point attempts and was a perfect 27 of 27 from the free-throw line. Sherrell comes to Alabama as a McDonald’s All-American. He averaged 18.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in the Overtime Elite League. Alabama will still be without guard Chris Youngblood, who suffered a leg injury that required surgery. The South Florida transfer is expected to be out until the middle of December.



Mo flexibility in the frontcourt

With Nelson and Sherrell on minutes restrictions, Alabama could get a bit creative in the frontcourt. One solution might be Dioubate, as the versatile sophomore forward performed well in both of the Tide’s exhibition games this offseason. Last week, head coach Nate Oats suggested that the 6-foot-7 forward could even spend time at the center position in some smaller lineups if needed. “I think we are going to be able to use Mo Dioubate as a change-up at the five some,” Oats said. “Other teams may not necessarily view him as a five when you put him on the floor with, like, Grant Nelson. But maybe he’d play him more like the five, Grant more like the four, but Grant guards the five. I think he’s good, I think he’s really good.” Dioubate is known for his blue-collar playing style and defensive intensity off the bench. During his freshman season, he averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over 7.7 minutes per game. While Dioubate isn’t much of a shooter, he did hit a 3 in both of Alabama’s exhibition games. That being said, his best fit is down low where he can fight for rebounds and put-backs in the paint.



