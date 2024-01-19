After going 0-for-3 against top-10 teams last month, Alabama basketball will once again get a chance at one of the nation’s elite programs as it travels to No. 6 Tennessee for a 1 p.m. CT tipoff Saturday. Earlier this season, the Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 in the SEC) was rocked by a challenging non-conference schedule, dropping three straight games to then-ranked No. 4 Purdue (92-86), No. 8 Creighton (85-82) and No. 4 Arizona (87-74). Like all three of those defeats, Alabama will face Tennessee (13-4, 3-1) away from Coleman Coliseum. However, the Crimson Tide is hoping it has grown from its early-season tests. Alabama has won its last six games and is tied atop the SEC standings with Auburn as the only two teams with perfect records in conference play. Still, none of the Crimson Tide’s recent wins have been against the type of talent it will face in Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Saturday’s matchup.

How to watch

Advertisement

Who: Alabama (12-5, 4-0) vs. No. 6 Tennessee (13-4, 3-1) When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 20 Where: Thompson-Boling Arena Watch: ESPN2 Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 19.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 53.3% FG, 47.8% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, graduate Stats: 13.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.9 apg, 45.1% FG, 38.2% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 apg, 50.9% FG, 38.2% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 12.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 44.5% FG, 27.5% 3-pt Nick Pringle: 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 5.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.4 apg, 71.4% FG

Tennessee’s projected starters

Zakai Zeigler: 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, junior Stats: 10.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 5.0 apg, 40.3% FG, 33.7% 3-pt Santiago Vescovi: 6-foot-3, 192 pounds, senior Stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 39.0% FG, 32.4% 3-pt Dalton Knecht: 6-foot-6, 204 pounds, senior Stats: 18.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.6% FG, 41.7% 3-pt Josiah-Jordan James: 6-foot-6, 224 pounds, senior Stats: 9.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 33.9% FG, 33.8% 3-pt Jonas Aidoo: 6-foot-11, 241 pounds, junior Stats: 11.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 52.5% FG

The Knecht big challenge

Alabama hasn’t played the SEC’s best teams, but it has faced some of its top scorers. Through four games, the Crimson Tide has already gone up against South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson (17.3 points per game), Missouri’s Sean East II (16.5 ppg) and Vanderbilt’s Ezra Manjon (16.0 ppg), who rank No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 respectively among the conference’s top scores. Saturday could be the toughest task yet, as Alabama will look to stop red-hot Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht. The Northern Colorado transfer ranks fourth in the conference, averaging 18.5 ppg. He’s been on fire recently, scoring 28 or more points in each of his last three games, including a career-high 39 points against Florida his last time out. “He’s got size, he’s athletic, he shoots the ball really well,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said of Knecht during a Friday Zoom call with reporters. “You’ve got to be right there on the catch, otherwise he’ll get the shot off quick and can shoot over the top of smaller guards. “They’ve done a good job. They’ve done some similar stuff on offense, but they’re playing to Dalton’s strengths a little bit. He’s coming off some of those wide pins and some floppies, and they’re putting him in ball screens where he’s handling the ball screen with his size. They’re using him in a lot of different ways.” For the most part, Alabama has done a decent job against the SEC’s top scorers this season. The Tide held East to 6 points on 2 of 8 shooting earlier this week while Johnson and Manjon scored 16 points apiece. Perhaps the most encouraging stat for Alabama is that it held that trio to a combined 2 of 13 from beyond the arc, as Johnson went 2 of 9 while East and Manjon both missed each of their two 3-point attempts. The Tide’s perimeter defense will be crucial in keeping Knecht in check as the 6-foot-6 204-pound senior is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc this season and is 13 of 23 (56.5%) over his last three games.

Alabama’s hot hand

Alabama might not have anyone quite as hot as Knecht, but it does have a streaking 6-foot-6 guard of its own. Rylan Griffen is coming off a career-high 21 points during the Tide’s 93-75 win over Missouri earlier this week. The sophomore has now recorded 15 or more points in four of his last six outings. He’s shooting 58.18% (32 of 55), including 42.4% (14 of 33) from beyond the arc during that span. In addition to his scoring, Griffen is also averaging 4.5 rebounds per game and contributing on the defensive end during his hot streak. Following a slow start to the season, Griffen is now averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50.9% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc this season. “We know how good a shooter he can be and how well he shoots it in practice at times,” Oats said. “It’s nice to see him start playing well in games. He’s definitely on an upswing, getting more confidence in his offensive game. "While that’s happening, his defense can’t slip, and I don’t think it has. I think he realized that. Our challenge to him was to be the best two-way wing in the league, and he’s got a chance to be that.”

Orange theory