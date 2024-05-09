Alabama baseball has just six games remaining on the regular season schedule, and have been fighting to retain a spot in the top-25 throughout the last few weeks. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, it has a perfect opportunity to do so this weekend.

Facing off against the defending national champions, head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad will be taking on the LSU Tigers for the final home series of the season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, starting on Friday night and wrapping up on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama comes into the weekend series off of a big road win against an underrated No. 21 Troy Trojans squad on Tuesday afternoon, where the Crimson Tide were able to fend off a late game rally and secure a hard fought victory.

After battling with various illnesses last weekend against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vaughn’s roster should be prepped, healthy, and back to normal this weekend against the Tigers.

As for LSU, it is coming off a hard fought victory at home against Northwestern State on Tuesday night, marking the Tigers eighth victory in its last 10 games. The purple and gold have been on a tear throughout the last several weeks of the season, and pose a significant threat to Alabama’s relatively clean home record.

“They’re good, they’re talented, and they’re really hot right now,” Vaughn said. “It’s a really talented team that for about three quarters of the season just didn’t play very good baseball, but now they’re starting to play good baseball. The beauty is that we have them here, we play really good here, we’re playing a really big brand of baseball.”

The two squads are in a close battle for the fourth place position in the SEC West, with Alabama in front by just a game. Currently, the Crimson Tide have a 10-14 record in the conference, while the Tigers are right on its tail with a 9-15 record.

With SEC standings, and a crucial three games on the line, The Joe will be the place to be during Mother’s Day weekend for competitive baseball.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Alabama’s series against LSU this weekend.