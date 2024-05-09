How to watch: Alabama baseball vs. LSU in final home series at The Joe
Alabama baseball has just six games remaining on the regular season schedule, and have been fighting to retain a spot in the top-25 throughout the last few weeks. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, it has a perfect opportunity to do so this weekend.
Facing off against the defending national champions, head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad will be taking on the LSU Tigers for the final home series of the season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, starting on Friday night and wrapping up on Sunday afternoon.
Alabama comes into the weekend series off of a big road win against an underrated No. 21 Troy Trojans squad on Tuesday afternoon, where the Crimson Tide were able to fend off a late game rally and secure a hard fought victory.
After battling with various illnesses last weekend against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vaughn’s roster should be prepped, healthy, and back to normal this weekend against the Tigers.
As for LSU, it is coming off a hard fought victory at home against Northwestern State on Tuesday night, marking the Tigers eighth victory in its last 10 games. The purple and gold have been on a tear throughout the last several weeks of the season, and pose a significant threat to Alabama’s relatively clean home record.
“They’re good, they’re talented, and they’re really hot right now,” Vaughn said. “It’s a really talented team that for about three quarters of the season just didn’t play very good baseball, but now they’re starting to play good baseball. The beauty is that we have them here, we play really good here, we’re playing a really big brand of baseball.”
The two squads are in a close battle for the fourth place position in the SEC West, with Alabama in front by just a game. Currently, the Crimson Tide have a 10-14 record in the conference, while the Tigers are right on its tail with a 9-15 record.
With SEC standings, and a crucial three games on the line, The Joe will be the place to be during Mother’s Day weekend for competitive baseball.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Alabama’s series against LSU this weekend.
How to watch
Who: Alabama (30-18, 10-14 SEC) vs. LSU (32-18, 9-15 SEC)
When: Friday at 6:00 p.m, Saturday at 4:00 p.m, and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Watch: SEC Network+
Listen: 100.9 FM / CTSN / The Varsity App
Expected pitching matchups
Friday (Game one)
Alabama
Greg Farone: Left-handed, Senior
Stats: 4.07 ERA, 4-2 record, 57 strikeouts
LSU
Gage Jump: Left-handed, Sophomore
Stats: 3.76 ERA, 4-1 record, 67 strikeouts
Saturday (Game two)
Alabama
Zane Adams: Left-handed, Freshman
Stats: 4.71 ERA, 4-3 record, 35 strikeouts
LSU
Luke Holman: Right-handed, Junior
Stats: 2.83 ERA, 6-3 record, 98 strikeouts
Sunday (Game three)
Alabama
Ben Hess: Right-handed, Junior
Stats: 6.89 ERA, 3-3 record, 79 strikeouts
LSU
TBA
Game notes
Alabama’s last series win over LSU happened in 2016 in Baton Rouge, but the last series victory at home for the Crimson Tide over the Tigers came in 2011. Needless to say, the crimson and white have some work to do in order to not repeat its recent history.
Last time out between both teams in Tuscaloosa, LSU was able to win games on both, Friday and Sunday to win the series, but Alabama was able to respond during game two on Saturday afternoon to avoid the sweep.
Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, home field advantage has played a major part in the team’s success this season, as Alabama boasts a 20-7 record at The Joe, and averages 8.6 runs per game at home.
Vaughn’s squad has been one of the most disciplined groups at the plate all season long, leading the SEC in fewest strikeouts and walks.
Recently, the bats have also been hot for Alabama, as it has launched a home run in 13 of its last 14 games, tallying two or more homers in 11 of those games. Ever since the big win over No. 1 Arkansas in early April, the Crimson Tide have been a huge threat at the dish.
Throughout the conference schedule this season, Vaughn’s crew has reached double-digits on the scoreboard 14 times, including nine of the last 12 SEC games of the season so far. Despite facing a slight lull in the middle part of the year, Alabama’s offense is getting hot at the perfect time.
Infielder Gage Miller has been an elite part of the batting order this season for the Crimson Tide, as he is leading the team in batting average (.383), hits (69), home runs (18), total bases (137), RBIs (48), and runs scored (63). The leadoff batter recorded a 37-game reached base streak to start the season which is the second longest in program history.
Freshman Justin Lebron has been a clear rising star for this Alabama team as well, as the young shortstop enters this weekend with a 12-game hitting streak. Across that stretch, Lebron has been batting .415 with three doubles, six home runs, 14 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.
Continuing the trend of hot bats, Mac Guscette has been batting .436, with three doubles, four home runs, 18 RBIs, and 11 runs scored across the last 11 games. Currently, the senior has been the Crimson Tide’s most recent top batter in the lineup.