To no surprise, Alabama remained at No. 5 in both the latest Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 following its 66-3 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday. With no upsets inside the top five, both sets of rankings saw no alterations at the top.

LSU kept its place at No. 1 in both polls as No. 2 Ohio State was unable to usurp the Tigers following its victory over Penn State. Meanwhile, Clemson maintained the No. 3 spot and was followed by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama. The five teams are also ranked identically in the current College Football Playoff rankings.

However, things get a bit more interesting after that.

Previously ranked No. 6 Oregon dropped seven places to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and eight spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 following its defeat to five-loss Arizona State.

Now the top two teams following Alabama are Utah, which easily handled Arizona over the weekend, and Oklahoma, which narrowly avoided an upset loss to TCU. Both those schools will likely also be the Crimson Tide’s biggest competition in the latest CFP rankings which are set to be revealed Tuesday night on ESPN.

Other one-loss teams with playoff aspirations include Minnesota, which came in at No. 9 in both polls, and Baylor, which is slotted at No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top 25.

LSU’s victory over Arkansas clinched the SEC West for the Tigers as they will face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7 inside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. An LSU win in that matchup would open up a final playoff berth for this year’s playoff.

Alabama will have one final opportunity to improve its resume as it travels to Auburn on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff. The Tigers are ranked No. 16 in both polls released Sunday and No. 15 in the current CFP rankings. A win for Alabama would be its biggest on the season.