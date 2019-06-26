How the NCAA's new transfer waiver rules might affect Alabama basketball
Changes are coming to the NCAA’s transfer policy. Wednesday the NCAA Division I Council announced alterations to four of the 13 guidelines used to determine transfer waivers for student-athletes.
Transfers have become more commonplace across college sports since the introduction of the NCAA’s transfer portal, a database where student-athletes can enter their names in order to allow other schools to contact them to initiate a move. The NCAA typically requires undergraduate student-athletes to sit out a year before they are eligible to play at their new schools. However, there has been a recent trend of players gaining immediate eligibility through hardship waivers.
The NCAA has recently faced criticism on such instances due to what was deemed as an inconsistent policy. Wednesday’s changes are designed to cut down on the number of transfers by making it more difficult for players to play right away at their new schools.
The four changes in policy include:
— When a waiver is requested because a student-athlete no longer has the opportunity to participate at his or her school, the new school must provide proof that the student-athlete is in good academic standing and making progress toward a degree. The athlete will also need a statement from the previous school’s athletics director indicating whether the student could return to the team.
— When a waiver is requested because a student-athlete is the “victim of egregious behavior directly impacting his or her health, safety or well-being” the new school must provide a statement from the previous school’s athletics director describing the incidents concerning the move. The student-athlete would again need proof that he or she is in good academic standing and making progress toward a degree.
— When a waiver is requested because of an illness to an immediate family member, the new school must provide “contemporaneous medical documentation from the treating physician showing how the family member is debilitated and an explanation of the student-athlete’s role in providing care.” The athlete would also need confirmation from both the athletics director and faculty athletics representative that he or she will be allowed to depart the team to provide care. Once again, a statement from the previous school’s athletics director explaining why the student-athlete is transferring as well as proof that he or she is in good academic standing would be needed. Additionally, the transfer must occur within or immediately after the academic year after learning of the injury or illness, and the student-athlete is required to choose a school within 100 miles of the ailing family member.
— When a waiver is requested because of an illness or injury to the student-athlete, the previous school must provide documentation stating why the move is necessary. The athlete must also choose a school within 100 miles of his or her home.
How the changes affect Alabama basketball
The Crimson Tide is currently working toward applying for a hardship waiver for Javon Quinerly, who transferred from Villanova this summer after playing his freshman season for the Wildcats.
Quinerly, a former five-star point guard, originally planned to attend Arizona out of high school but backed out of his commitment after he was involved in an FBI probe and accused of taking money from former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson. The charges against Quinerly were dropped earlier this month after Richardson’s lawyer “made it clear” he never paid Quinerly or his family.
Quinerly did not see much action during his lone season at Villanova, averaging 3.2 points while registering just one minute of action over the team’s final eight games. The point guard claims the trial ultimately affected him and his play. Last week, Alabama head coach Nate Oats stated he felt Quinerly needed a “fresh start” in his career.
As of last week, Alabama had not yet submitted a hardship waiver. However, Oats said the university’s compliance staff was optimistic of its chances of receiving clearance once a waiver was sent out.
“Our compliance is pretty optimistic with what has transpired with him his senior year,” Oats said last week. “The family was wrongly accused, and they’ve been cleared of all that stuff. He’s got a fairly large following, and he went through a lot personally. His family went through a lot. Hopefully, the NCAA understands all that. He needs a fresh start after everything he’s been through.”
Alabama’s appeal will likely center around the second alteration of Wednesday’s new policy in which Quinerly was a “victim of egregious behavior directly impacting his or her health, safety or well-being.” While the star point guard has already been proven innocent of his previous allegations, it will be up to the NCAA to decide whether or not his hardships had a direct impact on his well-being. Quinerly will also need a statement from Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson which could help spearhead the move. Last week, Oats said Villanova was “going to support the whole thing,” stating he traded voicemails with Wildcats head coach Jay Wright.
Quinerly is on campus at Alabama and participated with the team during skill sessions last week. The 6-foot-1 sophomore has three years of eligibility remaining regardless of the NCAA’s decision on his impending hardship waiver.
"Having him and Kira (Lewis Jr.) together would be great,” Oats said. “They can both pass, dribble and shoot… Hopefully, we can get him this year. If not, I think he’s got a great mindset either way.”