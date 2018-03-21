TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The biggest storyline coming out of Alabama’s spring camp was put on hold before the first question could be asked.

Prior to head coach Nick Saban’s first news conference of the spring Tuesday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his thumb during Alabama’s opening practice. The injury is not expected to have any effect on the sophomore’s status for next season but will throw a wet blanket on the Crimson Tide’s heated quarterback race, at least for an extended period of time.

Tagovailoa had his thumb evaluated in Birmingham on Tuesday. While the extent of his injury has not been made public, it’s assumed he will be limited for most if not all of Alabama’s spring practices.

“I think in a few days Tua probably will be able to do some things, but when you hurt your thumb on your throwing hand it’s kind of hard to grip the ball,” Saban said Tuesday. “So I think that’s going to be the issue, whether he is able to throw it.”

So where does that leave Alabama’s quarterback race the next few weeks? According to Saban, it’s essentially postponed.

Tagovailoa followed behind Jalen Hurts during footwork drills in practice Tuesday. Other than that, Alabama didn’t do much to signify a starter for the coming season. The two threw to each other during warmups and shared first-team reps during team drills.

That approach won’t change whenever Tagovailoa returns from injury.

“We don’t have any decisions, aren’t speculating on any decisions, just going to be fair and honest on how we give each player a chance to compete,” Saban said.