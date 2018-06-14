Photo | Getty Images

The NCAA passed two groundbreaking rules Wednesday that will both greatly impact student-athletes. Players will no longer need permission from their schools to transfer and receive financial aid from another school. Furthermore, the NCAA approved a rule that will allow players to play in up to four games in a season without forfeiting their redshirt status. Here’s a look at how both rules could affect Alabama in the future.

New transfer rule

The NCAA adopted a proposal that creates a new “notification-of-transfer” model which will go into effect on Oct. 15. Instead of asking for permission, prospective transfers will now notify their current program. From there, the school will enter the athlete into a database created and managed by the NCAA where other schools will be made aware of the player’s availability.

Barring waivers, non-graduate transfers will still be required to sit out a season. Additionally, certain conferences such as the SEC can still block undergraduates from transferring within the league. However, the change does prevent cases like the one which occurred at Kansas State last year where head coach Bill Snyder blocked a player from 35 different schools. How it affects Alabama: This is a rule Alabama head coach Nick Saban was adamantly against but one he will most likely benefit greatly from. Alabama has seen several players transfer out of the program under Saban. However, in most cases, the departing player has failed to make much of an impact on his new team. As far as undergraduate transfers are concerned, the only two players to achieve significant success after leaving Alabama are current Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield and former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara. Other than that, the defectors most likely would not have made much of an impact on the Crimson Tide had they stayed. For every Sheffield or Kamara that Alabama loses, it’s bound to bring in several key players from other schools. As long as Alabama continues to win, it will be an attractive destination for college athletes. Now, the Crimson Tide has a much easier path in bringing in top players at positions of need if it elects to do so. Saban might not think this rule is fair for college coaches, but now that it is in place, expect the savvy head coach to use it to his advantage.

New redshirt rule