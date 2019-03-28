They call him “the ninja” for a reason. Nobody is better at keeping a coaching search quiet than Greg Byrne. This week, the Alabama athletic director lived up to his nickname, swiftly and silently securing a replacement for Avery Johnson three days after parting ways with the former Crimson Tide basketball coach.

The name Byrne is bringing into Tuscaloosa, Ala.— Nate Oats — was kept under wraps until the athletic director broke the news himself during a university release Wednesday afternoon.

Oats, who spent the past four years as the head coach at Buffalo, is one of the hottest names in college basketball at the moment. The 44-year old is coming off his second straight season as the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year and has led the Bulls to a 96-43 record, reaching the NCAA Tournament three of the past four years. However, he wasn’t the name many penciled in for the job.

Following Johnson’s departure Sunday, rumors started to circulate that Alabama might make a run at former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino. Once those died down, speculation centered around former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta. Sources told BamaInsider that Matta was even on Alabama’s campus Wednesday to discuss a potential deal.

But alas, the ninja struck again.

The naming of Oats as Alabama’s 21st head basketball coach took many by surprise. Sure, he was included in several hot boards and was thought of as a suitable candidate for the job, but when news rolled in at 3:12 p.m. CT Wednesday, there were plenty of eyebrows raised.

Although, while Byrne’s latest hire was unexpected, it probably shouldn’t have been. After all, the athletic director provided a set of clues Monday that in retrospect pointed to Oats as an ideal candidate.

Here’s a look at how Oats stacked up to the four primary factors Byrne stated he was looking for in a new coach: