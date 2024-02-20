Florida might not have Alabama's shooting ability or fast-paced tempo, but the Gators top every team in the nation in one category. And it's an aspect of the game the Crimson Tide has struggled with all season.

Currently, Florida ranks first in the country in total rebounds per game (44.16) and is second in offensive rebounds per game (16.2). Led by a starting frontcourt of Tyrese Samuel and Micah Handlogten, the Gators are ferocious on the glass and will present the Crimson Tide with a different type of beast Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum.

Over the weekend, Alabama gave up 26 offensive rebounds during its 100-75 victory over Texas A&M. That's eight offensive boards over the Aggies' nation-leading average of 18.0 per game. However, Alabama was able to limit the damage by holding the Aggies to a 21-16 advantage in second-chance points. While the Tide is looking for better results on the offensive glass Wednesday night, Nate Oats told his team to take a similarly relentless approach against a physical Florida team.

“We did a decent job continuing to play guards,” head coach Nate Oats said of Alabama's game against Texas A&M. “Not being deflated when you give up an o-board, we’re going to have to do that and hopefully the 26 O-boards we gave up against A&M is significantly reduced.”

“We also said when they do get a rebound, they don’t get points for it, we still got to get stops. To give up 26 o-boards and to only get outscored by five on second-chance points wasn’t bad. So I did think we did a decent job still getting stops.”

While Texas A&M and Florida both dominate the glass, the Gators should be a bigger challenge due to their ability to put points on the board. Currently, Florida has the ninth-highest-scoring offense in the country, averaging 84.8 points per game. If Alabama doesn't clean up its act down low, the Gators can bite back on second-chance opportunities.

As Alabama continues to run its four-guard lineup, Oats has had several players step up and crash the glass a little more recently. One name in particular is freshman forward, Sam Walters.

Throughout conference play, Walters has grabbed at least five boards in each game he’s played 15 or more minutes. Against Texas A&M, the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.

“I thought he went and got some this last game, like some contested rebounds, ready to fight with some guys,” Oats said. “I think he’s starting to show some toughness. He’s a kid that’s been super skilled and really skinny when he came in. I told him, he put on 20 plus pounds. Now you got to figure out how to use the 20 plus pounds you’ve put on since you got here.”

Now, facing one of the best rebounding teams in the country Wednesday night at home, the Crimson Tide will have to have all hands on deck around the boards.

No. 13 Alabama faces off against No. 24 Florida inside Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2