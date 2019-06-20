News More News
How much Alabama players' measurements have changed since last season

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Photo | Getty Images

Now that all of Alabama’s summer enrollees have arrived on campus the team has updated its online roster. With fall camp set to begin in August, this will be the final the Crimson Tide updates its roster before the start of the season. With that in mind, here’s a look at how Alabama’s players measure up to where they were at this point last year.

Several players dropped and added weight over the past year. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore put on the most weight of Alabama’s scholarship players, adding 18 pounds. Offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. lost the most weight among scholarship players, dropping 15 pounds.

Alabama’s heaviest player is freshman offensive lineman Evan Neal, who tips the scales 360 pounds. Neal is one of seven players who stand at 6-foot-7.

Other notable weight gainers include receiver Xavier Williams (+13 pounds), sophomore defensive back Eddie Smith (+12 pounds), defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. (+12), offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (+11 pounds), offensive lineman Hunter Brannon (+10) and linebacker Ale Kaho (+10 pounds).

Other notable weight losers include linebacker Jarez Parks (-12 pounds) and receiver Tyrell Shavers (-11 pounds).

Alabama 2019 roster
No. Name Pos. 2018 Ht/Wt 2019 Ht/Wt +/-

1

Ben Davis

LB

6-2, 236

6-2, 243

+7

2

Keilan Robinson

RB

N/A

5-9, 184

N/A

2

Patrick Surtain II

DB

6-2, 202

6-2, 203

+1

3

John Metchie

WR

N/A

6-0, 195

N/A

3

Daniel Wright

DB

6-1, 185

6-1, 190

+5

4

Christopher Allen

LB

6-4, 242

6-4, 250

+8

4

Jerry Jeudy

WR

6-1, 192

6-1, 192

NC

5

Shyheim Carter

DB

6-0, 195

6-0, 191

-4

5

Taulia Tagovailoa

QB

N/A

5-11, 208

N/A

6

Jordan Battle

DB

N/A

6-1, 201

N/A

6

DeVonta Smith

WR

6-1, 173

6-1, 175

+2

7

Braxton Barker

QB

6-1, 195

6-1, 202

+7

7

Trevon Diggs

DB

6-2, 199

6-2, 207

+8

8

Christian Harris

LB

N/A

6-2, 244

N/A

9

Eyabi Anoma

LB

6-5, 245

6-5, 252

+7

9

Xavier Williams

WR

6-1, 182

6-1, 195

+13

10

Mac Jones

QB

6-2, 205

6-2, 205

NC

10

Ale Kaho

LB

6-1, 218

6-1, 228

+10

11

Scooby Carter

DB

N/A

6-0, 186

N/A

11

Henry Ruggs III

WR

6-0, 183

6-0, 190

+7

12

Skyler DeLong

P

6-4, 189

6-4, 188

-1

12

Chadarius Townsend

WR

6-0, 194

6-0, 194

NC

13

Nigel Knott

DB

5-11, 182

5-11, 184

+2

13

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

6-1, 218

6-1, 218

NC

14

Tyrell Shavers

WR

6-6, 216

6-6, 205

-11

14

Brandon Turnage

DB

N/A

6-1, 185

N/A

15

Xavier McKinney

DB

6-1, 198

6-1, 200

+2

15

Paul Tyson

QB

N/A

6-5, 220

N/A

16

Jayden George

QB

N/A

6-3, 192

N/A

16

Will Reichard

PK

N/A

6-1, 180

N/A

17

Jaylen Waddle

WR

5-10, 177

5-10, 182

+5

18

Slade Bolden

WR

5-11, 200

5-11, 191

-9

19

Jahleel Billingsley

TE

N/A

6-4, 228

N/A

19

Stone Hollenbach

QB

N/A

6-3, 208

N/A

20

Cooper Bishop

RB

N/A

6-0, 195

N/A

20

D.J. Douglas

DB

N/A

6-0, 202

N/A

20

Cameron Latu

TE

6-5, 246

6-5, 247

+1

21

Jared Mayden

DB

6-0, 197

6-0, 205

+8

22

Jalyn Armour-Davis

DB

6-1, 181

6-1, 182

+1

22

Najee Harris

RB

6-2, 230

6-2, 230

NC

23

Jarez Parks

LB

6-4, 251

6-4, 239

-12

24

Terrell Lewis

LB

6-5, 256

6-5, 252

-4

24

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

6-1, 221

6-1, 226

+5

25

Eddie Smith

DB

6-0, 184

6-0, 196

+12

26

Marcus Banks

DB

N/A

6-0, 170

N/A

26

Trey Sanders

RB

N/A

6-0, 214

N/A

27

Jerome Ford

RB

5-11, 206

5-11, 212

+6

27

Joshua Robinson

DB

N/A

5-9, 180

N/A

28

Josh Jobe

DB

6-1, 191

6-1, 189

-2

29

DeMarcco Hellams

DB

N/A

6-1, 213

N/A

30

Chris Herring

WR

6-4, 178

6-4, 178

NC

30

King Mwikuta

LB

N/A

6-5, 243

N/A

31

Michael Collins

DB

N/A

5-10, 173

N/A

31

A.J. Gates

RB

N/A

5-7, 170

N/A

32

Jalen Jackson

WR

6-3, 184

6-3, 186

+3

32

Dylan Moses

LB

6-3, 233

6-3, 235

+5

33

Anfernee Jennings

LB

6-3, 266

6-3, 259

-7

34

Brandon Bishop

DB

N/A

6-0, 190

N/A

35

Shane Lee

LB

N/A

6-0, 246

N/A

35

De'Marquise Lockridge

RB

5-11, 196

5-11, 216

+20

36

Markail Benton

LB

6-2, 231

6-2, 235

+4

36

Mac Hereford

WR

6-2, 213

6-2, 215

+2

37

Dalton Adkison

WR

6-0, 180

6-0, 182

+2

38

Sean Kelly

DB

5-11, 191

5-11, 190

-1

38

Eric Poellnitz

WR

N/A

5-11, 170

N/A

39

Jahi Brown

RB

N/A

6-0, 223

N/A

39

Loren Ugheoke

DB

N/A

5-10, 183

N/A

40

Giles Amos

TE

6-4, 245

6-4, 245

NC

40

Joshua McMillon

LB

6-3, 238

6-3, 237

-1

41

Kyle Smoak

WR

N/A

5-8, 160

N/A

42

Jaylen Moody

LB

6-2, 227

6-2, 228

+1

42

Sam Reed

WR

N/A

6-1, 165

N/A

43

Daniel Powell

TE

5-11, 246

5-11, 213

-33

43

Christian Swann

DB

N/A

5-9, 179

N/A

44

Kevin Harris II

LB

N/A

6-4, 222

N/A

44

Kedrick James

TE

6-5, 263

6-5, 260

-3

45

Thomas Fletcher

SN

6-2, 221

6-2, 220

-1

47

Byron Young

DL

N/A

6-3, 295

N/A

48

Phidarian Mathis

DL

6-4, 310

6-4, 312

+2

50

Hunter Brannon

OL

6-4, 296

6-4, 307

+11

50

Gabe Pugh

LS

N/A

6-5, 273

N/A

51

Wes Baumhauer

LB

6-0, 220

6-0, 220

NC

51

Tanner Bowles

OL

N/A

6-5, 280

N/A

52

Braylen Ingraham

DL

N/A

6-4, 291

N/A

52

Preston Malone

LB

5-11, 226

5-11, 222

-4

54

Julian Lowenstein

LB

N/A

6-0, 201

N/A

55

William Cooper

LB

6-2, 234

6-2, 229

-5

55

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

OL

6-3, 342

6-3, 327

-15

56

Antonio Alfano

DL

N/A

6-4, 285

N/A

57

Joe Donald

LB

6-3, 216

6-3, 216

NC

58

Christian Barmore

DL

6-5, 292

6-5, 310

+18

59

Jake Hall

SN

N/A

6-3, 194

N/A

60

Kendall Randolph

OL

6-4, 298

6-4, 296

-2

61

Alex Pearman

DL

6-1, 258

6-1, 257

-1

62

Jackson Roby

OL

6-5, 267

6-5, 285

+18

64

Rowdy Garza

OL

N/A

6-4, 312

N/A

64

Hunter Middleton

OL

N/A

6-3, 260

N/A

65

Deonte Brown

OL

6-4, 344

6-4, 338

-6

70

Alex Leatherwood

OL

6-6, 304

6-6, 310

+6

71

Darrian Dalcourt

OL

N/A

6-3, 292

N/A

72

Pierce Quick

OL

N/A

6-5, 291

N/A

73

Evan Neal

OL

N/A

6-7, 360

N/A

74

Jedrick Wills Jr.

OL

6-5, 309

6-5, 320

+11

75

Tommy Brown

OL

6-7, 309

6-7, 317

+8

76

Scott Lashley

OL

6-7, 313

6-7, 307

-6

77

Matt Womack

OL

6-7, 325

6-7, 325

NC

78

Amari Kight

OL

N/A

6-7, 302

N/A

79

Chris Owens

OL

6-3, 310

6-3, 315

+5

80

Michael Parker

TE

6-6, 224

6-6, 216

-8

82

Richard Hunt

TE

N/A

6-7, 235

N/A

83

John Parker

WR

6-0, 187

6-0, 190

+3

85

Chris Golden

WR

6-5, 197

6-5, 207

+10

86

Conner Adams

WR

6-1, 194

6-1, 194

NC

87

Miller Forristall

TE

6-5, 240

6-5, 242

+2

88

Major Tennison

TE

6-5, 246

6-5, 248

+2

89

Grant Krieger

WR

N/A

6-2, 192

N/A

89

LaBryan Ray

DL

6-5, 294

6-5, 292

-2

90

Stephon Wynn Jr.

DL

6-4, 299

6-4, 311

+12

91

Tevita Musika

DL

6-1, 338

6-1, 338

NC

92

Justin Eboigbe

DL

N/A

6-5, 294

N/A

93

Tripp Slyman

PK

N/A

6-1, 180

N/A

94

D.J. Dale

DL

N/A

6-3, 308

N/A

95

Jack Martin

P

N/A

6-0, 206

N/A

95

Ishmael Sopsher

DL

N/A

6-4, 334

N/A

96

Taylor Wilson

DL

6-0, 231

6-0, 232

+1

97

Joseph Bulovas

PK

6-0, 206

6-0, 203

-3

98

Mike Bernier

P

6-2, 219

6-2, 215

-4

98

Quindarius Watkins

DL

6-4, 229

6-4, 230

+1

99

Raekwon Davis

DL

6-7, 316

6-7, 312

-4

99

Ty Perine

PK

N/A

6-1, 190

N/A
