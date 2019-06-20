How much Alabama players' measurements have changed since last season
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
Now that all of Alabama’s summer enrollees have arrived on campus the team has updated its online roster. With fall camp set to begin in August, this will be the final the Crimson Tide updates its roster before the start of the season. With that in mind, here’s a look at how Alabama’s players measure up to where they were at this point last year.
Several players dropped and added weight over the past year. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore put on the most weight of Alabama’s scholarship players, adding 18 pounds. Offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. lost the most weight among scholarship players, dropping 15 pounds.
Alabama’s heaviest player is freshman offensive lineman Evan Neal, who tips the scales 360 pounds. Neal is one of seven players who stand at 6-foot-7.
Other notable weight gainers include receiver Xavier Williams (+13 pounds), sophomore defensive back Eddie Smith (+12 pounds), defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. (+12), offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (+11 pounds), offensive lineman Hunter Brannon (+10) and linebacker Ale Kaho (+10 pounds).
Other notable weight losers include linebacker Jarez Parks (-12 pounds) and receiver Tyrell Shavers (-11 pounds).
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|2018 Ht/Wt
|2019 Ht/Wt
|+/-
|
1
|
Ben Davis
|
LB
|
6-2, 236
|
6-2, 243
|
+7
|
2
|
Keilan Robinson
|
RB
|
N/A
|
5-9, 184
|
N/A
|
2
|
Patrick Surtain II
|
DB
|
6-2, 202
|
6-2, 203
|
+1
|
3
|
John Metchie
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-0, 195
|
N/A
|
3
|
Daniel Wright
|
DB
|
6-1, 185
|
6-1, 190
|
+5
|
4
|
Christopher Allen
|
LB
|
6-4, 242
|
6-4, 250
|
+8
|
4
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
WR
|
6-1, 192
|
6-1, 192
|
NC
|
5
|
Shyheim Carter
|
DB
|
6-0, 195
|
6-0, 191
|
-4
|
5
|
Taulia Tagovailoa
|
QB
|
N/A
|
5-11, 208
|
N/A
|
6
|
Jordan Battle
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 201
|
N/A
|
6
|
DeVonta Smith
|
WR
|
6-1, 173
|
6-1, 175
|
+2
|
7
|
Braxton Barker
|
QB
|
6-1, 195
|
6-1, 202
|
+7
|
7
|
Trevon Diggs
|
DB
|
6-2, 199
|
6-2, 207
|
+8
|
8
|
Christian Harris
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-2, 244
|
N/A
|
9
|
Eyabi Anoma
|
LB
|
6-5, 245
|
6-5, 252
|
+7
|
9
|
Xavier Williams
|
WR
|
6-1, 182
|
6-1, 195
|
+13
|
10
|
Mac Jones
|
QB
|
6-2, 205
|
6-2, 205
|
NC
|
10
|
Ale Kaho
|
LB
|
6-1, 218
|
6-1, 228
|
+10
|
11
|
Scooby Carter
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 186
|
N/A
|
11
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
WR
|
6-0, 183
|
6-0, 190
|
+7
|
12
|
Skyler DeLong
|
P
|
6-4, 189
|
6-4, 188
|
-1
|
12
|
Chadarius Townsend
|
WR
|
6-0, 194
|
6-0, 194
|
NC
|
13
|
Nigel Knott
|
DB
|
5-11, 182
|
5-11, 184
|
+2
|
13
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
QB
|
6-1, 218
|
6-1, 218
|
NC
|
14
|
Tyrell Shavers
|
WR
|
6-6, 216
|
6-6, 205
|
-11
|
14
|
Brandon Turnage
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 185
|
N/A
|
15
|
Xavier McKinney
|
DB
|
6-1, 198
|
6-1, 200
|
+2
|
15
|
Paul Tyson
|
QB
|
N/A
|
6-5, 220
|
N/A
|
16
|
Jayden George
|
QB
|
N/A
|
6-3, 192
|
N/A
|
16
|
Will Reichard
|
PK
|
N/A
|
6-1, 180
|
N/A
|
17
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
WR
|
5-10, 177
|
5-10, 182
|
+5
|
18
|
Slade Bolden
|
WR
|
5-11, 200
|
5-11, 191
|
-9
|
19
|
Jahleel Billingsley
|
TE
|
N/A
|
6-4, 228
|
N/A
|
19
|
Stone Hollenbach
|
QB
|
N/A
|
6-3, 208
|
N/A
|
20
|
Cooper Bishop
|
RB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 195
|
N/A
|
20
|
D.J. Douglas
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 202
|
N/A
|
20
|
Cameron Latu
|
TE
|
6-5, 246
|
6-5, 247
|
+1
|
21
|
Jared Mayden
|
DB
|
6-0, 197
|
6-0, 205
|
+8
|
22
|
Jalyn Armour-Davis
|
DB
|
6-1, 181
|
6-1, 182
|
+1
|
22
|
Najee Harris
|
RB
|
6-2, 230
|
6-2, 230
|
NC
|
23
|
Jarez Parks
|
LB
|
6-4, 251
|
6-4, 239
|
-12
|
24
|
Terrell Lewis
|
LB
|
6-5, 256
|
6-5, 252
|
-4
|
24
|
Brian Robinson Jr.
|
RB
|
6-1, 221
|
6-1, 226
|
+5
|
25
|
Eddie Smith
|
DB
|
6-0, 184
|
6-0, 196
|
+12
|
26
|
Marcus Banks
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 170
|
N/A
|
26
|
Trey Sanders
|
RB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 214
|
N/A
|
27
|
Jerome Ford
|
RB
|
5-11, 206
|
5-11, 212
|
+6
|
27
|
Joshua Robinson
|
DB
|
N/A
|
5-9, 180
|
N/A
|
28
|
Josh Jobe
|
DB
|
6-1, 191
|
6-1, 189
|
-2
|
29
|
DeMarcco Hellams
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 213
|
N/A
|
30
|
Chris Herring
|
WR
|
6-4, 178
|
6-4, 178
|
NC
|
30
|
King Mwikuta
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-5, 243
|
N/A
|
31
|
Michael Collins
|
DB
|
N/A
|
5-10, 173
|
N/A
|
31
|
A.J. Gates
|
RB
|
N/A
|
5-7, 170
|
N/A
|
32
|
Jalen Jackson
|
WR
|
6-3, 184
|
6-3, 186
|
+3
|
32
|
Dylan Moses
|
LB
|
6-3, 233
|
6-3, 235
|
+5
|
33
|
Anfernee Jennings
|
LB
|
6-3, 266
|
6-3, 259
|
-7
|
34
|
Brandon Bishop
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 190
|
N/A
|
35
|
Shane Lee
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 246
|
N/A
|
35
|
De'Marquise Lockridge
|
RB
|
5-11, 196
|
5-11, 216
|
+20
|
36
|
Markail Benton
|
LB
|
6-2, 231
|
6-2, 235
|
+4
|
36
|
Mac Hereford
|
WR
|
6-2, 213
|
6-2, 215
|
+2
|
37
|
Dalton Adkison
|
WR
|
6-0, 180
|
6-0, 182
|
+2
|
38
|
Sean Kelly
|
DB
|
5-11, 191
|
5-11, 190
|
-1
|
38
|
Eric Poellnitz
|
WR
|
N/A
|
5-11, 170
|
N/A
|
39
|
Jahi Brown
|
RB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 223
|
N/A
|
39
|
Loren Ugheoke
|
DB
|
N/A
|
5-10, 183
|
N/A
|
40
|
Giles Amos
|
TE
|
6-4, 245
|
6-4, 245
|
NC
|
40
|
Joshua McMillon
|
LB
|
6-3, 238
|
6-3, 237
|
-1
|
41
|
Kyle Smoak
|
WR
|
N/A
|
5-8, 160
|
N/A
|
42
|
Jaylen Moody
|
LB
|
6-2, 227
|
6-2, 228
|
+1
|
42
|
Sam Reed
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-1, 165
|
N/A
|
43
|
Daniel Powell
|
TE
|
5-11, 246
|
5-11, 213
|
-33
|
43
|
Christian Swann
|
DB
|
N/A
|
5-9, 179
|
N/A
|
44
|
Kevin Harris II
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-4, 222
|
N/A
|
44
|
Kedrick James
|
TE
|
6-5, 263
|
6-5, 260
|
-3
|
45
|
Thomas Fletcher
|
SN
|
6-2, 221
|
6-2, 220
|
-1
|
47
|
Byron Young
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 295
|
N/A
|
48
|
Phidarian Mathis
|
DL
|
6-4, 310
|
6-4, 312
|
+2
|
50
|
Hunter Brannon
|
OL
|
6-4, 296
|
6-4, 307
|
+11
|
50
|
Gabe Pugh
|
LS
|
N/A
|
6-5, 273
|
N/A
|
51
|
Wes Baumhauer
|
LB
|
6-0, 220
|
6-0, 220
|
NC
|
51
|
Tanner Bowles
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-5, 280
|
N/A
|
52
|
Braylen Ingraham
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 291
|
N/A
|
52
|
Preston Malone
|
LB
|
5-11, 226
|
5-11, 222
|
-4
|
54
|
Julian Lowenstein
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 201
|
N/A
|
55
|
William Cooper
|
LB
|
6-2, 234
|
6-2, 229
|
-5
|
55
|
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
OL
|
6-3, 342
|
6-3, 327
|
-15
|
56
|
Antonio Alfano
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 285
|
N/A
|
57
|
Joe Donald
|
LB
|
6-3, 216
|
6-3, 216
|
NC
|
58
|
Christian Barmore
|
DL
|
6-5, 292
|
6-5, 310
|
+18
|
59
|
Jake Hall
|
SN
|
N/A
|
6-3, 194
|
N/A
|
60
|
Kendall Randolph
|
OL
|
6-4, 298
|
6-4, 296
|
-2
|
61
|
Alex Pearman
|
DL
|
6-1, 258
|
6-1, 257
|
-1
|
62
|
Jackson Roby
|
OL
|
6-5, 267
|
6-5, 285
|
+18
|
64
|
Rowdy Garza
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 312
|
N/A
|
64
|
Hunter Middleton
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 260
|
N/A
|
65
|
Deonte Brown
|
OL
|
6-4, 344
|
6-4, 338
|
-6
|
70
|
Alex Leatherwood
|
OL
|
6-6, 304
|
6-6, 310
|
+6
|
71
|
Darrian Dalcourt
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 292
|
N/A
|
72
|
Pierce Quick
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-5, 291
|
N/A
|
73
|
Evan Neal
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-7, 360
|
N/A
|
74
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
OL
|
6-5, 309
|
6-5, 320
|
+11
|
75
|
Tommy Brown
|
OL
|
6-7, 309
|
6-7, 317
|
+8
|
76
|
Scott Lashley
|
OL
|
6-7, 313
|
6-7, 307
|
-6
|
77
|
Matt Womack
|
OL
|
6-7, 325
|
6-7, 325
|
NC
|
78
|
Amari Kight
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-7, 302
|
N/A
|
79
|
Chris Owens
|
OL
|
6-3, 310
|
6-3, 315
|
+5
|
80
|
Michael Parker
|
TE
|
6-6, 224
|
6-6, 216
|
-8
|
82
|
Richard Hunt
|
TE
|
N/A
|
6-7, 235
|
N/A
|
83
|
John Parker
|
WR
|
6-0, 187
|
6-0, 190
|
+3
|
85
|
Chris Golden
|
WR
|
6-5, 197
|
6-5, 207
|
+10
|
86
|
Conner Adams
|
WR
|
6-1, 194
|
6-1, 194
|
NC
|
87
|
Miller Forristall
|
TE
|
6-5, 240
|
6-5, 242
|
+2
|
88
|
Major Tennison
|
TE
|
6-5, 246
|
6-5, 248
|
+2
|
89
|
Grant Krieger
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-2, 192
|
N/A
|
89
|
LaBryan Ray
|
DL
|
6-5, 294
|
6-5, 292
|
-2
|
90
|
Stephon Wynn Jr.
|
DL
|
6-4, 299
|
6-4, 311
|
+12
|
91
|
Tevita Musika
|
DL
|
6-1, 338
|
6-1, 338
|
NC
|
92
|
Justin Eboigbe
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-5, 294
|
N/A
|
93
|
Tripp Slyman
|
PK
|
N/A
|
6-1, 180
|
N/A
|
94
|
D.J. Dale
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 308
|
N/A
|
95
|
Jack Martin
|
P
|
N/A
|
6-0, 206
|
N/A
|
95
|
Ishmael Sopsher
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 334
|
N/A
|
96
|
Taylor Wilson
|
DL
|
6-0, 231
|
6-0, 232
|
+1
|
97
|
Joseph Bulovas
|
PK
|
6-0, 206
|
6-0, 203
|
-3
|
98
|
Mike Bernier
|
P
|
6-2, 219
|
6-2, 215
|
-4
|
98
|
Quindarius Watkins
|
DL
|
6-4, 229
|
6-4, 230
|
+1
|
99
|
Raekwon Davis
|
DL
|
6-7, 316
|
6-7, 312
|
-4
|
99
|
Ty Perine
|
PK
|
N/A
|
6-1, 190
|
N/A