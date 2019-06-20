Now that all of Alabama’s summer enrollees have arrived on campus the team has updated its online roster. With fall camp set to begin in August, this will be the final the Crimson Tide updates its roster before the start of the season. With that in mind, here’s a look at how Alabama’s players measure up to where they were at this point last year.

Several players dropped and added weight over the past year. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore put on the most weight of Alabama’s scholarship players, adding 18 pounds. Offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. lost the most weight among scholarship players, dropping 15 pounds.

Alabama’s heaviest player is freshman offensive lineman Evan Neal, who tips the scales 360 pounds. Neal is one of seven players who stand at 6-foot-7.

Other notable weight gainers include receiver Xavier Williams (+13 pounds), sophomore defensive back Eddie Smith (+12 pounds), defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. (+12), offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (+11 pounds), offensive lineman Hunter Brannon (+10) and linebacker Ale Kaho (+10 pounds).

Other notable weight losers include linebacker Jarez Parks (-12 pounds) and receiver Tyrell Shavers (-11 pounds).