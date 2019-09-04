TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even head coaches face a bit of discipline at times. Nick Saban didn’t have to run any laps during practice following his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during last week’s opener. However, the Alabama head coach had a harder time escaping punishment at home.

“Miss Terry made me run on the treadmill for 20 minutes,” Saban said of his wife. “The leadership group had a meeting, and they wanted to implement some disciplinary action, but it kind of got overruled.”

Saban was flagged for arguing with the refs after Alabama received a sideline warning in the third quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 42-3 victory over Duke.

According to NCAA rules, players and coaches are not allowed in the restricted area — the white space between the sidelines and the coaches' box and team area.

Following the game, Saban said he was frustrated because he thought the flag was thrown on one of his players for celebrating cornerback Trevon Diggs’ interception which occurred moments earlier. However, after watching a replay of the play, he’s learned that wasn’t the case.

“In all honesty, there was somebody in the white,” Saban said Wednesday after seeing the altercation. “It wasn’t a player, it was a coach. I thought they were upset because the players were celebrating a good play, and that sort of fueled my reaction.”

Still Saban said he isn’t proud of his actions and will look to do a better job of keeping his cool moving forward.

“It is what it is,” Saban said. “I’ll learn from it just like the players learn from their mistakes.”