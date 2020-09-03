How many five-stars will Alabama sign?
Recruiting analysts throughout the Rivals.com network shared their thoughts on Alabama commitments and targets who can have five-stars next to their name when the final rankings take place at the end of the recruiting cycle.
Some players won't play this fall which can make a big impact especially when others will have an opportunity to move ahead based on their senior season.
There are also some who are outside the Rivals100 who will get evaluated in-person this fall and can make a case for a big move in the updated rankings. Keep in mind- most prospects have not been evaluated in-person since last fall. There were only a few camps prior to the COVID-19 outbreak which shut down the country and cased all camps to get cancelled.
We also spoke with analysts about current five-stars and why they currently see them as one of the top overall players in the country with a limited evaluation period.
Alabama won't land all of these players and some may not have the Tide in their top 2-3, but we still gathered thoughts from the experts on all of the key targets on the recruiting board!
The commitments
"After a year off, all indications are that Tommy is stronger, leaner and more technically sound entering his final prep season at Fort Worth All Saints. The last time we saw him suit up as a sophomore and at RCS Dallas 2019, he was aggressive, powerful and athletic blocking out in space. He spent last fall rehabbing and coaching, which we're anxious to see pay off. He's also continued to add to his frame and we'll see how that impacts his initial hits, ability to get to the second level of the defense and how flexible he is in pass pro."- South Central region recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman
"Books possess all the tools and has been incredible for most of his career. The knock on him -- and this is splitting hairs like it always is with highly ranked players -- is that he sometimes blends in against top-flight competition. That won’t be an option this year, so if he finds some consistency at a place like IMG, where he will run up against good defenses each week, he should add his final star."- Florida recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy
"I have been pushing Latham as a five-star for a long time and I feel like he will earn it after another season under his belt on offense. He could have the highest ceiling of any player in this class."- Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell
