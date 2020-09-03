Recruiting analysts throughout the Rivals.com network shared their thoughts on Alabama commitments and targets who can have five-stars next to their name when the final rankings take place at the end of the recruiting cycle.

Some players won't play this fall which can make a big impact especially when others will have an opportunity to move ahead based on their senior season.

There are also some who are outside the Rivals100 who will get evaluated in-person this fall and can make a case for a big move in the updated rankings. Keep in mind- most prospects have not been evaluated in-person since last fall. There were only a few camps prior to the COVID-19 outbreak which shut down the country and cased all camps to get cancelled.

We also spoke with analysts about current five-stars and why they currently see them as one of the top overall players in the country with a limited evaluation period.

Alabama won't land all of these players and some may not have the Tide in their top 2-3, but we still gathered thoughts from the experts on all of the key targets on the recruiting board!