TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As has been the case for the past three years, Alabama’s most dangerous pass rusher Saturday donned a 3 and a 1 on his jersey — just not in that order.

No one is mistaking Malachi Moore for Will Anderson Jr. The 6-foot, 198-pound defensive back doesn’t fill out his No. 13 jersey quite the same way as the 6-foot-4, 243-pound edge rusher did when he wore No. 31 for the Crimson Tide. However, Moore was able to put up some Anderson-esque numbers during Alabama’s A-Day game.

Moore took home MVP honors, recording three sacks as part of nine total stops while leading the crimson team to a 30-21 victory over the white team. Defenders aren’t allowed to actually tackle quarterbacks on A-Day, but the trio of tap downs drew the approval of Anderson as the former Alabama great watched on from the sideline.

“After I got about two, I told him I feel like you out there today,” Moore said with a smile.

Moore might not look like Anderson, but he certainly played like him Saturday. Working with the first-team defense, the senior defensive back made life miserable for Alabama's quarterback, sacking Jalen Milroe on the second play from scrimmage before tallying two more tap-downs in the second quarter.

Moore nearly came away with a fourth sack when he shot into the backfield to pressure Milroe in his own end zone. Instead, the quarterback’s rushed throw resulted in an interception that safety Kristian Story returned to the 1-yard line, setting up an eventual field goal.

Three sacks isn’t a bad afternoon for a player who has registered just 1.5 over his three seasons with the Crimson Tide. And if Moore can have his way, first-year defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will have a few more blitzes dialed up for him in the future.

“I loved it,” Moore said. “I was telling them to call it so I can go get it.”

Moore’s big day came after an abrupt change in plans. After spending most of the spring at safety, he was forced to return back to his typical spot at the STAR position this week after Alabama saw Jahquez Robinson and Tre’Quon Fegans enter the transfer portal earlier this week.

Over 30 career games at Alabama, Moore has spent the majority of his time in the slot, making 18 starts at STAR as opposed to just two at safety. Saturday, he said feels comfortable at either role, noting that the switch this spring has improved how he sees things on the field.

“I feel like playing safety has allowed me to know more positions in the secondary,” Moore said. “It’s also helped me when I go back to STAR, knowing where all my help is going to be and things like that.”

This week’s plot twist will also serve as reassurance for Nick Saban, who can rest comfortably knowing he can plug the senior in wherever he needs him this fall.

“He’s a smart player, he’s very instinctive,” Saban said. “He’s been a good leader in the secondary all spring long.”

Moore’s leadership will be just as important as his versatility this season as he looks to head up a secondary that is losing four starters from last year. Saturday, the senior said he’s embracing the responsibility, stating he has already taken a more vocal role on and off the field.

“That’s something I take pride in and been looking forward to, actually,” Moore said. “Just trying to lead our guys, lead by the right example, do all the little things right so we can be a better team.”