TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The “Wolf” population in Alabama’s defense is a bit larger than Kane Wommack is used to.

The former South Alabama head coach is bringing his 4-2-5 setup to Tuscaloosa in his first season as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. That switch in scheme comes with a bit of new lingo, including position groups such as the “Wolf,” “Bandit,” “Husky,” “Stinger” and “Rover.”

Despite the different names, Wommack’s defense shouldn’t be drastically different than what Nick Saban was putting out on the field the past few years. However, there are a few roles that will require a bit of reshaping from the Crimson Tide. The biggest two come at the edge rushing position where Wommack deploys what he calls his Wolf and his Bandit.

In Saban’s setup, Alabama regularly used a pair of edge rushers it called the Sam and Jack linebackers. For the most part, those were similar roles and required players with matching body types. Dallas Turner (6-foot-4, 252 pounds) manned the Sam role last season while Chris Braswell (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) lined up as the Jack.

The difference in Wommack’s scheme is that both Turner and Braswell would fit into what he calls the Wolf position while a heavier edge rusher would man the Bandit role. That shouldn’t be hard to shape moving forward. However, Alabama’s current defense was built by Saban, leaving the Tide a bit overpopulated when it comes to Wolves.

“We have a wolfpack,” Wommack said with a smirk. “We do. We have a number of outside linebacker bodies and frames. I’m excited to see what we’re going to be able to do with those things, in terms of sub-packages that we can carry on the field.”

With Turner and Braswell leaving for the NFL, Alabama’s wolfpack figures to be led by Quandarrius Robinson. After starring on special teams the past two years, the 6-foot-5, 231-pound redshirt senior appears poised to step into an increased role on defense.

However, he is far from the Tide’s only capable option for the role. Alabama also returns redshirt junior Keanu Koht as well as a pair of highly-prised redshirt freshmen in Yhonzae Pierre and Qua Russaw. All four of those players came to the Crimson Tide as Rivals100 members in their respective classes.

Alabama also added two four-star freshmen in Noah Carter in Jayshawn Ross, who are both viewed as underrated prospects at the position.

While that’s a lot of mouths to feed, expect Wommack to have a bit of fun finding ways to unleash his hungry pack on opposing offenses this fall.

“I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen from those guys,” Wommack said, "and we have to find creative ways to get them in one-on-one matchups.”

While not as deep, Alabama should be set when it comes to Bandits as well. The new role might even benefit a few of the “tweener” body types the Tide has on its roster.

Alabama returns redshirt senior Jah-Marien Latham (6-foot-3, 275 pounds), who played a mixture of defensive end and defensive tackle last season. Redshirt freshman Jordan Renaud (6-foot-4, 261 pounds) and Texas A&M transfer LT Overton (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) have similar builds and are also well-suited for the Bandit role.

“With Latham, his body shape, I would put him against anybody playing run block,” Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach said. “All those guys are tough players, so they don’t concern me. But it gives them a little freedom to go rush [the passer] and do some things, which is a good thing. I’m excited for them.”

Alabama is in the process of adding to its Bandit unit as five-star redshirt freshman Keon Keeley is transitioning to the position this spring. Keeley, 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, spent last season working at the outside linebacker position and is currently built more like a Wolf. However, he could add a bit of versatility to the Bandit group if he bulks up over the next few months.

“He’s got a frame that’s going to grow more into that Bandit role for us,” Wommack said. “That Bandit position can play a 9-technique, a 5-technique, can reduce down and play a 4i at times. I think as you see what Keon is developing into and may develop into at the next level, that’s more of a better fit for him.”

Alabama’s Wolves and Bandits will take the field again Friday as the team takes part in its third of 15 practices this spring. The Crimson Tide will conclude its camp on April 13 with the annual A-Day scrimmage.