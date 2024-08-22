PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
How Geno VanDeMark became a versatile interior OL option for Alabama

Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark hasn’t run from the grind during fall camp.

VanDeMark was one of the Tide’s summer arrivals after he was acquired in the spring transfer portal from Michigan State. He’s projected to rotate with Alabama’s second offensive line unit, mainly serving as the backup center behind Parker Brailsford.

During Alabama’s recent fall camp practices, however, VanDeMark has been working with the first team at right guard after an injury to Jaeden Roberts. Roberts is expected to return by Week 1, but VanDeMark is proving that he’s a more than capable replacement at multiple positions along the offensive line.

“The reason he came in is for exactly what we’re looking at,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters Thursday. “He’s a guy that’s got some snaps under his belt, we really don’t feel like we’re losing much. That’s not a knock on Jaeden, Jaeden’s exceptional and he’s the standard but Geno can come in and play guard, play center. He’s done a great job.”

VanDeMark hasn’t complained about his backup role. Instead, he came in during the summer and quickly got to work to catch up with his teammates who were able to practice during the spring. DeBoer recognized VanDeMark’s work ethic and buy-in instantly and knew that he’d be a strong presence within Alabama’s offensive line room.

“The thing I’d say about Geno is he loves the work,” DeBoer said. “I think it was probably two or three days into it, I saw him in the hallway this summer, just asked him how things were going. In his own words — I can’t say those words right now but in his own words, he expressed that he loved the work that these guys put in. He loved just the mindset and that’s really cool to hear because he was like ‘These are the hardest workouts I’ve ever been through.’

While VanDeMark might not be a starter this season, his mindset and previous experience at Michigan State — where he was coached by now-Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic — will be crucial for Alabama’s depth along the O-Line. Last season with the Spartans, VanDeMark was limited by an undisclosed injury but still made six starts over eight appearances. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman earned a 50.5 pass-blocking grade and a 59.3 run-blocking mark during his time on the field, according to Pro Football Focus.

After reuniting with VanDeMark in Tuscaloosa, Kapilovic is grateful to have a player he's familiar with as an opinion this season.

“The good thing about a guy like Geno is he can play all three interior spots,” Kapilovic said. “So that gives you another center, another guard that’s done it in the Big Ten so it was huge to have him. He knows what to expect out of me. Half of what we’re doing is what I’ve always done. Another half is kind of what coach brought so he’s learning some things too but it was huge to have him here.”

Should Roberts' injury timeline be extended, Alabama should be in good hands at right guard, while Kapilovic’s confidence also suggests VanDeMark should have little trouble filling in at either the center or left guard spot if Alabama needs him to. VanDeMark’s effort this offseason has garnered praise from the Tide's coaches, earned him a unique backup role where he can fill all three interior spots and has him in a position to be a strong contributor for the Tide during his Redshirt junior campaign.

“It says a lot about him wanting to be great, and you can see that out there and he’s refining, he’s working on it every day,” DeBoer said. “He’s getting better at snapping the ball. He’s getting better at playing guard this week for sure. I’m just really appreciative that he’s here with us.”

