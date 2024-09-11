When Alabama safeties coach Colin Hitschler looks down onto the field from the visiting coaches' booth Saturday, he’ll see several familiar faces on the opposing sideline.

Alabama’s road matchup against Wisconsin will be a homecoming of sorts for Hitschler. The first-year Tide safeties coach spent the 2023 season with the Badgers as the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator alongside Badgers head coach Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

“There’s a number of them all throughout that program that I’ve been with for a number of years that I consider close friends,” Hitschler said. “Every time you go against buddies in this industry it's unique and you try not to engage with them too much going into the game because you stay focused on your guys and what you need to do to win the game.”

While Hitschler is preparing his own veteran secondary to face a physical and intelligent Badgers offense, he’s also assisted Alabama’s offense for one of the best defensive players it will face this season. In 2023, Hitschler was a key developer of Badgers' safety Hunter Wohler, who broke out in his junior campaign under Hitschcler’s tutelage.

After totaling 21 tackles in 2022, Wohler’s production skyrocketed as he racked up a gaudy 120 tackles, which ranked second in the Big Ten and helped Wohler earn first-team all-conference honors. Wohler also tallied two interceptions and six pass deflections.

“He’s a ball hawk,” Hitschler said. “He has an elite feel for going to find the football. And I think he’s a really intelligent player who loves the game of football.”

Alabama is well aware of Wohler’s capabilities, and he isn’t the only member of the secondary who Hitschler worked with last season that the Tide will face. The Badgers also returned safety Preston Zachman, and starting cornerbacks Nyzier Fourqurean and Ricardo Hallman.

With a wealth of experienced players in Wisconsin’s defensive backfield, Alabama’s offensive staff members haven’t been afraid to lean on Hitschler for advice in scheming against the players he previously worked with.

“Their group that they have this year, there's a lot of returners, specifically in the back end and in the middle of their defense,” Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “But then there's some new pieces and we'll be ready to adjust depending on how they decide to play us. But certainly, there's things that we're talking to Coach Hitch about relative to the way that they structure their defense or the calls, or whatever that may be. He's a great sounding board that way.”

Hitschler’s previous stop should help give Alabama’s offense a leg up on Saturday, and the first-year Tide safeties coach is already starting to get some of the same high-level production out of Alabama’s safeties that he did out of players like Wohler a year ago. Redshirt sophomore Keon Sabb had two interceptions against Western Kentucky. Malachi Moore has nine tackles and a pair of pass deflections through two games so far.

“It’s a special group,” Hitschler said. “We kind of knew going into Game 1 and Game 2 and two very different approaches from offense football and having to deal with some of the different things that they present. I think it allowed us to improve and that’s what it’s all about getting better week in and week out and I think the best days are still ahead of us.