How Bryce Young compares to Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa after three starts

Bryce Young passed his first road test over the weekend, tossing three touchdowns while helping Alabama escape The Swamp with a 31-29 victory over Florida. The five-star quarterback has made a strong impression through his first three starts, leading the Crimson Tide to three wins while completing 68 percent of his passes for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception. Not a bad stat line, considering he is working with an offense that lost two first-round receivers, a first-round running back and three starters on the offensive line. At his current rate, Young is on pace for 3,216 yards and 40 touchdowns through the air by the time Alabama wraps up its regular-season schedule. Those numbers would put him in the same realm as the Tide’s last two quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa, who both went on to become first-rounders the past two years. With that in mind, here is how Young stacks up against his predecessors after three starts. (Stats provided by Pro Football Focus)

Passing production

Passing yards Jones — 845 Young — 804 Tagovailoa — 646 Passing TDs/INTs Young — 10/0 Jones — 10-2 Tagovailoa — 8/0 Passer rating Tagovailoa — 233.33 Jones — 210.93 Young — 168.54 Overview: These numbers are difficult to compare for a variety of different reasons. Through three games, Young has attempted twice as many passes as Tagovailoa did at the same stage as the left-hander was still battling Jalen Hurts for the starting role to begin the 2018 season. On the other hand, Tagovailoa’s receiving corps that year featured four future first-rounders in Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Jones had the same receiving corps and had the added advantage of taking over an offense that had already gelled together as he filled in for an injured Tagovailoa late in the 2019 season. Two pick-six interceptions from Jones proved costly in Alabama’s loss at No. 15 Auburn during the 2019 Iron Bowl. Conversely, Young was able to take care of the ball during last week’s victory at then-No. 11 Florida. Tagovailoa had the easiest opening three games of the bunch as he led Alabama to blowout victories over unranked Louisville, Arkansas State and Ole Miss in 2018.

Accuracy

Completion percentage Jones — 74 percent (54/73) Tagovailoa — 72 percent (36/50) Young — 68 percent (68/100) Overview: All three quarterbacks got off to accurate starts to their careers. Young’s high volume of throws is naturally going to bring his completion percentage down a bit. Although, if the sophomore maintains his 68 percent completion rate throughout the season, you won’t find too many complaints from the crimson contingent. It’s also worth noting that Alabama has already had five dropped balls through three games this season. By comparison, Tagovailoa dealt with three drops over his first three starts while Jones dealt with one. Last week, Young found a wide-open Slade Bolden in the end zone from 10 yards out, only to see the receiver let the ball bounce off his hands. Alabama went on to find the end zone as Brian Robinson punched in a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1. However, Young’s stat line still suffered from the mistake.

Downfield passing (passes of 20+ yards)

Tagovailoa — 7/9, 275 yards, 4 TDs, 481.11 passer rating Jones — 7/15, 220 yards, 3 TDs, 235.87 passer rating Young — 2/13 120 yards, 2 TDs, 143.69 passer rating Overview: This is the area in which Young has struggled the most. Outside of his 26-yard touchdown to Jahleel Billingsley last week and the 94-yard strike to Jameson Williams against Miami, the sophomore quarterback has failed to connect with his receivers downfield. That lack of success has resulted from a variety of factors. Young saw one of his deep balls dropped by Williams against Mercer, while Traeshon Holden muffed another one against Miami. There’s also been a couple of pass interferences that could have ended up as big receptions. Of course, Young has misjudged a few of his deep passes as well. Another factor here is pass-blocking from the offensive line as Jones and Tagovailoa faced far less pressure than Young has so far this season. We’ll touch on that in a bit. This season’s stat line looks particularly underwhelming compared to Tagovailoa and Jones, who are two of Alabama’s best deep-ball passers in recent years. Young will certainly need to improve on his deep balls, but he should receive a little more help from his teammates moving forward as well.

Under pressure

Young — 21/39, 385, 7 TDs, 196 passer rating Jones — 6/10, 181, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 291.04 passer rating Tagovailoa — 5/11, 94, 2 TDs, 177.24 passer rating Overview: If there’s one thing Young has excelled at early on, it’s been his ability to escape pressure in the pocket. Playing behind what has been a patchy offensive line at times this season, the sophomore has already been pressured on 44 of his dropbacks. By comparison, Jones and Tagovailoa were each pressured just 16 times over their first three starts. Young’s Houdini-esque maneuverability in the pocket makes him one of the nation’s best passers under pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, he leads the nation with a 127.7 NFL passer rating when under pressure and has also thrown a nation’s best seven passing touchdowns when put under heat by opposing defenses. Tagovailoa made a few mystifying escapes of his own while Jones maneuvered the pocket like a pro. However, the efficiency Young has been able to display under duress has been truly special.

