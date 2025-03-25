How Alabama will utilize its loaded backfield this season

Like last year, Alabama will return a loaded stable of running backs. Unlike last year, the Crimson Tide is confident its backfield will get more of an opportunity to capitalize on its talent.

Last season, Alabama’s ground game was led by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe, who ran for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on 168 attempts. While effective, Milroe’s designed runs ate into the reps for the Tide’s backs. Jam Miller’s 145 rushing attempts were the fewest by an Alabama lead back since 2017 when Damien Harris carried the ball 135 times.

That should change this season, as Milroe is moving on to the NFL while all three of Alabama’s possible starters at quarterback are more traditional pocket passers.

Last week, Kalen DeBoer discussed how this year’s offense might look, stating that he foresees less designed quarterback runs an more production out of the backfield.

“To me, the runs go to the running backs, but there also might be a few more pass attempts that you have,” DeBoer said. “The play-action game gets opened up with more handoffs to the tailback. I see a lot of that developing right now with the play action game, because there are more carries that the running backs have.

“The system is the same, the concepts are the same, it’s just the direction you call more plays when it comes to the style of runs, which are definitely more tailback oriented than we saw a year ago.”

With Alabama switching back to more of a traditional running game this season, here’s a look at how each of the Tide’s backs could be used this fall.