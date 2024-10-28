How Alabama will handle punt return duties without Cole Adams

Adams suffered what DeBoer called a “lower extremity injury” during Alabma’s first offensive series against Missouri over the weekend. The receiver was carted to the locker room and returned to the sideline on crutches while wearing a cast on his left leg.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kalen DeBoer didn’t provide a further update on injured receiver Cole Adams during a media appearance in Birmingham on Monday. However, DeBoer did provide some insight into how Alabama will proceed in terms of punt return duties Adams' absence.

Adams has appeared in seven games this season, recording six receptions for 94 yards. He’s also been served as the Tide’s preferred punt return despite not attempting a return.





Following Adam’s injury, Alabama used freshman cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe and freshman receiver Ryan Williams on punt return duties. Williams had one return for 14 yards and another for 1 yard while Mbakwe did not return his only fielded punt.





When asked Monday, DeBoer said he has trust in both freshmen moving forward and plans to continue to rotate them during Adams’ absence.





“Really it’s probably more about who we are more comfortable with,” DeBoer said. “There’s a little bit with what we’re trying to do specifically. Bak’s someone we’re very comfortable with, and we rotated Ryan in there too.”





Mbakwe fair caught a 44-yard punt at the Alabama 26 yard-line in the first quarter. Williams two returns came when he fielded punts at the Alabama 25-yard line and the Alabama 8-yard line.





“I think Bak was the first one we threw out there,” Deboer said. “Some of it might just be the situation. Are we just looking to get it caught, or are we looking to make an explosive play? Who seems comfortable back there? What’s the week been like as far as those guys and their consistency? Cole’s been that way, and that’s why he was that guy up until we couldn’t play him.”





No. 14 Alabama (6-2, 3-2 in the SEC) will have an open week before traveling to No. 16 LSU (6-2, 3-1) on Nov. 9. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.



