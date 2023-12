Caleb Downs earned SEC Freshman of the Year, while Kadyn Proctor shook off early-season struggles to become Alabama’s most improved player. But what about the rest of the Crimson Tide’s top-rated freshman class?

While Downs and Proctor are Alabama’s only two true freshman starters this season, the Tide saw plenty of new faces contribute this fall. Here’s a look at how each of the Tide’s freshmen performed in their first year and what we can expect from them in the future.