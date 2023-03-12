Brandon Miller added a new piece of hardware for his trophy case, Jahvon Quinerly netted his second tournament title and Charles Bediako broke out at just the right time. Following Alabama's 82-63 victory over Texas A&M in Sunday’s SEC Tournament championship game, the trio of Crimson Tide stars earned all-tournament team honors from the conference Miller took home tournament MVP honors as he Quinerly and Bediako were joined on the all-tournament team by Missour’s D’Moi Hodge, Vanderbilt’s Ezra Manjon and Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV. Here’s a look at how the three Alabama stars performed during Alabama’s title run this season.

Brandon Miller

Miller led Alabama in scoring all three games of the tournament, including a game-high 23 points against the Aggies on Sunday. The five-star forward came one rebound against Mississippi State away from recording a double-double in each contest as well. Miller finished the tournament averaging 20.3 points, 11 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 42.2% from the floor and 37.9% (11 of 29) from deep. Despite battling early foul trouble against Missouri and Texas A&M, he bounced back to take over the game, putting up a combined 31 points and 10 rebounds in the second half of the two wins. Last week, Brandon Miller was named SEC Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the year. Through 34 games, he is averaging a team-high 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. This weekend’s tournament run was extra sweet for the Antioch, Tennessee native who grew up a short drive from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena where the tournament was held. “It means a lot just to have my family come just five minutes down the road to watch me play,” Miller said. “I’ve seen friends, and my high school coach is here, so probably that’s the best thing. But the fun part is really going out here and getting a win with my guys in the SEC Championship.”

Jahvon Quinerly

After going missing against Missouri, the “March version of JQ” showed back up against Texas A&M. The senior point guard scored 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc on Sunday. Despite scoring just 1 point against Missouri, Quinerly finished the tournament averaging 11 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds. This marks his second time on the conference’s all-tournament team after winning SEC Tournament MVP during Alabama’s title run in 2021. During that year, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds. Quinerly, who earned SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year last week, made his first three starts of the season during this weekend’s tournament run. Through 33 games, he is averaging 22 points and a team-high 3.7 assists for Alabama. “Alabama’s my second home,” Quinerly said. “It was good to do it one time, but this one right here, this one’s very special considering everything that’s gone on this year.”

Charles Bediako