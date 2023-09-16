TAMPA, Fla. — Before Alabama’s final possession against South Florida, Nick Saban gathered his offensive linemen and issued them a challenge.

The Crimson Tide had just regained possession of the ball following an interception by Malachi Moore in the end zone and was about to start a crucial drive at its own 20-yard line while clinging to a 7-point lead with 6:29 remaining. With his offense struggling to move the ball consistently on a frustrating afternoon, Saban knew something had to be said.

“I challenged the offensive line and said, ‘Don’t give them the ball back. Take the clock and the game,’” Saban said. “That’s exactly what they did. I thought they dominated the line of scrimmage.”

Leaning on its running game, Alabama choked out any chance of a USF upset, driving 80 yards on 11 plays while taking 5:56 off the clock. Quarterback Ty Simpson delivered the final blow, sneaking in a 1-yard touchdown with 33 seconds remaining, sealing the win by putting the Crimson Tide up 17-3.

“We liked the way we finished it off,” Alabama right guard Darrian Dalcourt said. “Maybe not the first three quarters, but we liked the way we finished off the game.”

While Simpson put the game away for good, the game-killing possession was led by running back Roydell Williams, who carried the ball seven times for 74 yards. That included a season-high 48-yard run on the drive's second play

“It was very impressive,” Williams said of the drive. “We practiced it every single day, just taking the ball away from the defense, taking the air out of the ball. To see what we practiced coming into a game like this, it was just very relieving.”

Williams finished the game career-best 129 yards on 17 carries, punching in Alabama’s first touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

The senior picked up all but five of his rushing yards after the break, as Alabama exploded for 124 yards on the ground in the second half. The Crimson Tide finished the game with 203 rushing yards, as starter Jase McClellan chipped in 74 yards on 13 carries.

“That’s how we need to start the game off, from first quarter to fourth quarter,” Williams said. “That’s what’s going to help us balance the offense.”