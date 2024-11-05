How Alabama's newcomers performed in the Tide's season opener

Advertisement

in other news

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away

The latest on a few Alabama targets.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Adam Gorney
How to watch: Alabama basketball opens its season against UNC Asheville

How to watch: Alabama basketball opens its season against UNC Asheville

The most talented roster in Alabama basketball history will make its debut Monday night.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama rank in the polls heading into LSU week

Where does Alabama rank in the polls heading into LSU week

Here's where Alabama ranked in the polls ahead of its matchup against LSU.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tony's takes: Predicting the 12-team College Football Playoff

Tony's takes: Predicting the 12-team College Football Playoff

Tony Tsoukalas takes a stab at projecting the final College Football Playoff in its new 12-team format.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
Ranking Alabama basketball's roster ahead of the 2024-25 season

Ranking Alabama basketball's roster ahead of the 2024-25 season

Here's a break down of every player on Alabama basketball's loaded roster.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton

in other news

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away

The latest on a few Alabama targets.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Adam Gorney
How to watch: Alabama basketball opens its season against UNC Asheville

How to watch: Alabama basketball opens its season against UNC Asheville

The most talented roster in Alabama basketball history will make its debut Monday night.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama rank in the polls heading into LSU week

Where does Alabama rank in the polls heading into LSU week

Here's where Alabama ranked in the polls ahead of its matchup against LSU.

 • Jack Knowlton
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 5, 2024
How Alabama's newcomers performed in the Tide's season opener
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Alabama
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for Alabama available at this time.
Alabama
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS