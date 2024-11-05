Advertisement
in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away
The latest on a few Alabama targets.
• Adam Gorney
How to watch: Alabama basketball opens its season against UNC Asheville
The most talented roster in Alabama basketball history will make its debut Monday night.
• Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama rank in the polls heading into LSU week
Here's where Alabama ranked in the polls ahead of its matchup against LSU.
• Jack Knowlton
Tony's takes: Predicting the 12-team College Football Playoff
Tony Tsoukalas takes a stab at projecting the final College Football Playoff in its new 12-team format.
• Tony Tsoukalas
Ranking Alabama basketball's roster ahead of the 2024-25 season
Here's a break down of every player on Alabama basketball's loaded roster.
• Jack Knowlton
in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter with signing day a month away
The latest on a few Alabama targets.
• Adam Gorney
How to watch: Alabama basketball opens its season against UNC Asheville
The most talented roster in Alabama basketball history will make its debut Monday night.
• Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama rank in the polls heading into LSU week
Here's where Alabama ranked in the polls ahead of its matchup against LSU.
• Jack Knowlton
How Alabama's newcomers performed in the Tide's season opener
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
No top targets for Alabama available at this time.
Alabama
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WDE
- PRO
- OT
- WR
- CB
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB
- ILB
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS