How Alabama’s defense is approaching vaunted LSU offensive line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama finds itself in a make-or-break game Saturday night. The No. 11 Crimson Tide is marching into Tiger Stadium for a matchup against No. 14 LSU with massive college football playoff implications.

In addition to the stakes of the matchup, the Crimson Tide is also facing one of the best offenses it's seen this season. The Tigers have explosive playmakers and a strong front to protect quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

LSU’s offensive line standout is left tackle Will Campbell. The junior is at the top of several NFL Draft boards while right tackle Emery Jones Jr. is also expected to play at the next level. The Tigers are tied for second in the FBS with just four sacks allowed this season and are fourth in tackles for loss given up with 24.

“They’re a good team,” Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach said. “They’ve got two guys — those two tackles are probably first-round draft picks and those three inside guys are really talented. But it boils down to us doing what we’re supposed to do. Everyone’s got an offensive line and their job is to create running lanes and to protect the passer and we’ve got to do a better job of rushing, and that’s what it boils down to. So it’s our guys vs. their guys and we’ve got to go out and compete and see what happens.”

To combat the Tigers’ stacked offensive line, Alabama has turned to a few examples from other teams who had success defensively in the trenches. In LSU’s most recent game against Texas A&M, the Aggies sacked Nussmeier twice and brought good pressure in their 38-23 win. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack complimented Texas A&M’s ability to create one-on-one matchups based on personnel and said Alabama can benefit from what the Aggies and other teams have done on film.

“You kind of take little pieces from everybody,” Wommack said. “I thought Ole Miss played them really well for the vast majority of the game, and then just couldn't seem to get off the field at the end. I think having both personnel groupings based off of the groupings that they have on the field. They’ve got a lot of different things that they do out of their personnels with 12 and different tight end groupings that come on the field. And then also things from a scheme standpoint to be able to have answers against a very prolific offense. I think it's going to be critical.”

Alabama’s players have also emphasized studying film this week to see how other players approached breaking through LSU’s front. At this point in the season, tape from other teams becomes even more important with players able to learn and mimic other players success against a common opponent.

“I usually try to watch teams that create a lot of pressures or sacks against [an opponent] and counter off of their moves,” Alabama defensive end Jah-Marien Latham said. “So whatever moves they did well in the game or worked, then I’ll work those moves during the week so that on Saturday it’s kind of like the same thing.”

Generating sacks and takeaways has continued to be a point of emphasis for Alabama’s defense. The Tide has 18 sacks and 18 forced turnovers on the season and will likely need to force both if it wants to walk out of Death Valley with a massive win. To generate pressure, the Tide will have to rely not only on well-designed plays but also strong second efforts of its pass rushers as LSU’s linemen pick up Wommack’s blitzes.

“A lot of sacks come from second effort,” Roach said. “Obviously you want to rush the half but you see a lot of sacks in this league at the next level and even high school. Those are from second effort and that’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to be relentless when you get the opportunity to rush the passer. It doesn’t happen very often but when I do I’ve got to be able to go and be successful.”

Earlier this season, Wommack described his defense as an unstoppable force. That force will look to move a unit that has been nearly immovable so far this season when Alabama walks into Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Alabama’s defensive momentum has been on the upswing after shutting out Missouri before the bye week, and the unit, particularly the defensive front, could reach new heights if it gives LSU’s prospective offensive line pros problems.

“I think that's awesome when a group of defensive players have pride in wanting to get stops,” Wommack said. “Certainly they've gone through adverse situations. We have as a team, we have as a defense. But knowing that at the end of the day, it's not OK to give up touchdowns. It's not OK at any point right to give up scores and yards and all those things, and so I thought [the shutout] was a great momentum builder for our players.”