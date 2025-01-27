How Alabama players measured in at the 2025 Senior Bowl

Four Alabama draft hopefuls had their measurements taken Monday, as Senior Bowl week kicked in Mobile, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide will be represented by quarterback Jalen Milroe, tight end C.J. Dippre, defensive lineman Tim Smith and punter James Burnip in this year’s Senior Bow. Safety Malachi Moore also accepted an invitation to the event but will not participate due to injury.

This year will mark the 76th edition of the Senior Bowl, as the college all-star game will be played on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT inside Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

Here’s a look at how each Alabama measured in to kick off the event.