How Alabama players measured in at the 2025 Senior Bowl

Four Alabama draft hopefuls had their measurements taken Monday, as Senior Bowl week kicked in Mobile, Alabama.
The Crimson Tide will be represented by quarterback Jalen Milroe, tight end C.J. Dippre, defensive lineman Tim Smith and punter James Burnip in this year’s Senior Bow. Safety Malachi Moore also accepted an invitation to the event but will not participate due to injury.
This year will mark the 76th edition of the Senior Bowl, as the college all-star game will be played on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT inside Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
Here’s a look at how each Alabama measured in to kick off the event.
Jalen Milroe, QB
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 220 pounds
Hand size: 8.75 inches
Arm size: 31.25 inches
Wingspan: 74.75 inches
Outlook: Milroe posted the smallest hand size of any quarterback measured at this year's Senior Bowl. His 8.75 hand size (measured from pinky to thumb) is smaller than any starting quarterback in the NFL. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff have the smallest hands among NFL starters at 9 inches. Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has the biggest hands at 10.63 inches. According to MockDraftable, the average hand size among NFL quarterbacks is 9.6 inches.
C.J. Dippre, TE
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 260 pounds
Hand size: 9.63 inches
Arm size: 32.38 inches
Wingspan: 80 inches
Outlook: Dippre measured in close to his listed height and weight on Alabama's roster (6-foot-5, 262 pounds). His hand size and arm size are slightly below the NFL average for a tight end, according to MockDraftable. However, his wingspan is an inch larger than the league average.
Tim Smith, DL
Height: 6-foot-4.13
Weight: 311 pounds
Hand size: 10.5 inches
Arm size: 33 inches
Wingspan: 81.5 inches
Outlook: Smith measured in close to his listed height and weight at Alabama (6-foot-4, 314 pounds). His hand size and wing span are both larger than the average NFL defensive tackle, while his arm size is on par with the league average.
James Burnip, P
Height: 6-foot-6.38
Weight: 243 pounds
Hand size: 9.13 inches
Arm size: 32.25 inches
Wingspan: 77.5 inches
Outlook: Burnip weighed in seven pounds heavier than his listed weight at Alabama (6-foot-6, 236 pounds). That shouldn't affect his draft stock one way or another.