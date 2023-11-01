Alabama will have to climb more than it ever has if it wants to get back to the College Football Playoff this season. The Crimson Tide was placed at No. 8 in the initial release of this year’s CFP rankings, coming in as the third-highest one-loss team.

This year marks the lowest Alabama has been ranked in the initial release of the rankings. The Tide’s previous low was at No. 6 where it started in both the 2014 and 2022 seasons. Alabama made the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed in 2014 but was the first team left out of the playoff last year.

Alabama (7-1, 5-0 in the SEC) will need to win the rest of its games and claim the SEC title if it wants to keep its national championship hopes alive. That begins with a top-15 matchup against No. 14 LSU this weekend as the Crimson Tide hosts the Tigers on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

From there, Alabama will travel to Kentucky on Nov. 11 before hosting Tennesseee-Chattanooga a week later. The Tide will wrap up its regular season with the Iron Bowl as it travels to Auburn on Nov. 25. If Alabama makes it through all that, it should be in a position to punch a playoff ticket by winning the SEC Championship Game, where it will most likely face No. 2 Georgia.

The SEC title winner has been included in the College Football Playoffs in each of its nine years of existence. However, there’s a small chance that could change this year.

There are currently five undefeated Power 5 teams ahead of Alabama in the rankings, including No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington. One of Ohio State and Michigan will lose when the two teams meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Nov. 25. Georgia would also have lost a game if Alabama wins out.

Still, that could leave an undefeated Big Ten champion, undefeated Florida State and undefeated Washington ahead of Alabama. From there, the final playoff spot could go to Texas, assuming the Longhorns win out and claim the Big 12 title. Texas currently sits at No. 7 in the rankings and beat Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa earlier in Week 2.

There’s a lot of season left before we get into that hypothetical situation. To get a better look at what Alabama needs to make the playoff, here’s a look at the seven teams ahead of it in the rankings and how the Crimson Tide might jump them.