How Alabama is handling its biggest problems during preseason camp

Despite a disappointing end to last season, tensions are relatively low in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama enters the season ranked No. 1 in both preseason polls and is the betting favorite to win the national title. The Crimson Tide brings back the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young as well as the nation’s top defender in Will Anderson Jr. Those two also return as team captains from last year and will lead a locker room fully focused on gaining redemption from last season’s national championship game defeat to Georgia.

While it’s easy to look through crimson-colored glasses at the moment, Alabama still has a few areas to clean up before its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the Crimson Tide’s biggest lingering problems and how they are being addressed so far in preseason camp.