How Alabama has fared against future first-round QBs in recent years

Four-star SF London Jemison announces commitment to Alabama basketball
Jemison is the No. 51 player in the Class of 2025.
LSU, Alabama staying in pursuit of five-star Texas commit Jonah Williams
The latest on five-star LB Jonah Williams.
ESPN College GameDay will head to Tuscaloosa for Alabama-Georgia next week
ESPN College GameDay will head to Tuscaloosa next Saturday for No. 4 Alabama’s matchup against No. 2 Georgia.
The early mock drafts suggest Carson Beck won't have to wait long to hear his name called during next year's NFL draft. Most projections have the Georgia quarterback as the first player off the board, and almost all have him selected within the top five picks.
But don't take their word for it. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was also singing Beck’s praises Monday, ahead of No. 4 Alabama’s matchup against No. 2 Georgia this weekend.
“Carson Beck, is as good as it comes in college football right now,” Wommack said. “Incredibly efficient with his decision-making. Does not take many sacks. Rarely turns the ball over. Takes care of the football. I think he does a really tremendous job in the intermediate throwing game. He has great accuracy. Really quick release, great decision-maker. Just so impressed by him the more I watch.”
If Beck lives up to expectations, he'll join a long list of first-round passers Alabama has faced in recent years. Over the past 20 NFL drafts, 13 quarterbacks who faced Alabama in the preceding season went on to become first-rounders.
Here's a look at how each of them fared against Alabama before heading to the next level.