Four-star SF London Jemison announces commitment to Alabama basketball

Four-star SF London Jemison announces commitment to Alabama basketball

Jemison is the No. 51 player in the Class of 2025.

 Jack Knowlton
LSU, Alabama staying in pursuit of five-star Texas commit Jonah Williams

LSU, Alabama staying in pursuit of five-star Texas commit Jonah Williams

The latest on five-star LB Jonah Williams.

 Marshall Levenson
ESPN College GameDay will head to Tuscaloosa for Alabama-Georgia next week

ESPN College GameDay will head to Tuscaloosa for Alabama-Georgia next week

ESPN College GameDay will head to Tuscaloosa next Saturday for No. 4 Alabama’s matchup against No. 2 Georgia.

 Jack Knowlton
Look ahead: Alabama set for massive recruiting weekend with Georgia in town

Look ahead: Alabama set for massive recruiting weekend with Georgia in town

Here's an early look at recruits on campus for the Alabama-Georgia game next week.

 Jack Knowlton
How Nick Saban had a role in creating Alabama’s hottest new podcast

How Nick Saban had a role in creating Alabama’s hottest new podcast

Nick Saban helped kickstart Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe's New Wave Podcast.

 Jack Knowlton

Published Sep 24, 2024
How Alabama has fared against future first-round QBs in recent years
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
@Tony_Tsoukalas

The early mock drafts suggest Carson Beck won't have to wait long to hear his name called during next year's NFL draft. Most projections have the Georgia quarterback as the first player off the board, and almost all have him selected within the top five picks.

But don't take their word for it. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was also singing Beck’s praises Monday, ahead of No. 4 Alabama’s matchup against No. 2 Georgia this weekend.

“Carson Beck, is as good as it comes in college football right now,” Wommack said. “Incredibly efficient with his decision-making. Does not take many sacks. Rarely turns the ball over. Takes care of the football. I think he does a really tremendous job in the intermediate throwing game. He has great accuracy. Really quick release, great decision-maker. Just so impressed by him the more I watch.”

If Beck lives up to expectations, he'll join a long list of first-round passers Alabama has faced in recent years. Over the past 20 NFL drafts, 13 quarterbacks who faced Alabama in the preceding season went on to become first-rounders.

Here's a look at how each of them fared against Alabama before heading to the next level.

