How Alabama Crimson Tide Football and Texas A&M stack up head to head
Know the foe: Texas A&M looking to prove it can hang with Alabama
About: Here is the tale of the tape between Alabama and Texas A&M. The grades are from PPF, the higher the grade, the better the player through three games.
|Player
|Overall Grade
|Player
|Overall Grade
|
Tua Tagovailoa - QB
|
92.6
|
Tyrel Dodson - MLB
|
71.0
|
Damien Harris - RB
|
72.6
|
Otaro Alaka - MLB
|
62.8
|
Irv Smith - TE
|
83.4
|
DeShawn Capers-Smith - SCB
|
66.0
|
Jerry Jeudy - WR
|
85.7
|
Debione Renfro - CB
|
73.2
|
DeVonta Smith - WR
|
72.2
|
Charles Oliver - CB
|
67.7
|
Henry Ruggs - WR
|
62.2
|
Donovan Wilson - SS
|
59.2
|
Jonah Williams - LT
|
89.2
|
Derrick Tucker - FS
|
62.1
|
Lester Cotton - LG
|
76.9
|
Landis Durham - DE
|
75.0
|
Ross Pierschbacher - C
|
69.1
|
Justin Madubuike - DT
|
60.3
|
Alex Leatherwood - RG
|
66.2
|
Daylon Mack - DT
|
60.3
|
Jedrick Wills - RT
|
68.6
|
Kingsley Keke - DL
|
78.0
