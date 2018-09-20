Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 09:43:37 -0500') }} football Edit

How Alabama Crimson Tide Football and Texas A&M stack up head to head

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Know the foe: Texas A&M looking to prove it can hang with Alabama

Quinnen Williams is the highest graded defensive linemen in college football with a grade of 94.6

About: Here is the tale of the tape between Alabama and Texas A&M. The grades are from PPF, the higher the grade, the better the player through three games.

Alabama's Offense vs. Texas AM Defense 
Player Overall Grade Player Overall Grade 

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

92.6

Tyrel Dodson - MLB

71.0

Damien Harris - RB

72.6

Otaro Alaka - MLB

62.8

Irv Smith - TE

83.4

DeShawn Capers-Smith - SCB

66.0

Jerry Jeudy - WR

85.7

Debione Renfro - CB

73.2

DeVonta Smith - WR

72.2

Charles Oliver - CB

67.7

Henry Ruggs - WR

62.2

Donovan Wilson - SS

59.2

Jonah Williams - LT

89.2

Derrick Tucker - FS

62.1

Lester Cotton - LG

76.9

Landis Durham - DE

75.0

Ross Pierschbacher - C

69.1

Justin Madubuike - DT

60.3

Alex Leatherwood - RG

66.2

Daylon Mack - DT

60.3

Jedrick Wills - RT

68.6

Kingsley Keke - DL

78.0
