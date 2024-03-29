Alabama executed its defensive game plan against North Carolina. The Crimson Tide locked down UNC’s two best stars Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis with the benefit of having played against the pair just one season ago.

The Tide has shown a gritty edge defensively that was absent for large portions of the regular season, including its first matchup against the team it now faces in the Elite Eight, No. 6 seed Clemson. The Tigers took down the Tide 85-77 inside Coleman Coliseum on Nov. 28.

As Alabama looks to flip the result to earn it’s first Final Four berth in school history, its players feel like Alabama is a completely different team than the one Clemson faced early in the season.

“We found our identity,” Alabama guard Mark Sears said. “We feel like we’re a different team from November — way better from November. We’re a new team.”

The main area of improvement is obvious. Alabama’s has embraced its game on the defensive end in the NCAA Tournament. It’s identity on that end of the floor was still a work in progress when it allowed Clemson to shoot 51% from 3 in the regular season clash. Six of those 3s game in the final 10 minutes of the game.

“Those 3s came in late game situations, late clock situations,” Sears said. “We just gotta do a better job of getting to the ball and running them off the three point line.”

Beginning with Clemson, Alabama took its licks against good teams early. It was smoked by Arizona, but lost by narrow margins to both Creighton and Purdue. Come tournament time, The Crimson Tide was able to draw on those experiences to close out a game against a strong UNC team.

“We were still learning how to play against each other,” Rylan Griffen said of the Clemson game. “That was like two weeks into the season. We were still learning our defense. We were still learning our offense. You had a bunch of new people, only three returners. We had to learn the system, the culture, all of that stuff. But when that settled in, I knew we we’re going to be great.”