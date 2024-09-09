PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

How a Marvel reference rallies Alabama’s red zone defense

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) tackles South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Photo: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) tackles South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Photo: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama’s red zone defense has held up well in its first two games of the season. The Crimson Tide has only allowed one touchdown from the six red zone drives it's faced, and particularly stepped up to the challenge against South Florida when the offense struggled to get going.

Against Western Kentucky, Alabama allowed just nine red zone yards and prevented the Hilltoppers from coming away with points during both of its trips to the red zone. After the game, Alabama safety Keon Sabb discussed defensive coordinator Wommack’s red zone philosophies and said Wommack has a unique rallying cry that helps the Tide wall up in a key area of the field.

“He always preaches ‘yibambe,’” Sabb said. “It’s basically just ‘don’t flinch.’ So they can get a little but don’t give up. So if they just get a little bit, we just keep stopping them, make them go again, I think we’ve got the advantage for sure.”

Yibambe’s introduction to the language of Alabama’s defense is thanks to defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s affinity for Marvel movies. Yibambe was popularized in the 2018 Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War. The character T’Challa, better known as the superhero Black Panther yells yibambe as a rallying cry to his troops before running into battle.

Wommack, who described himself as, “A nerd,” for Marvel movies wanted to look into the meaning of yibambe. The term derives from the Bantu language spoken in Africa, and translates to “hold fast the line."

“I thought, ‘What a fitting chant for a red zone defense, to hold the line,’” Wommack said. “So we talk about that. It doesn’t matter how they get down in the red zone, whether we’ve turned the ball over or whether they’ve gone on a 16-play drive and it’s first and goal from the five-yard line, everyone has to yibambe. We have to hold fast the line. We have to do our one-eleventh to be able to hold the line in that situation.

Yibambe has helped Alabama’s defenders make superhero plays of their own in the first two games of the season. Keon Sabb had two interceptions against Western Kentucky. Tim Keenan led Alabama’s bulldozing rush defense in the red zone with nine tackles, including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

“I think that’s something that our players have leaned into over the years,” Wommack said. “We have been successful at a number of different places in the red zone and I think we’re taking the steps in the right direction as well.”

Through two games, Alabama has embraced yibambe and walled up against a pair of capable offenses. The mantra will face its biggest challenge thus far when Alabama travels to face a bruising Wisconsin team in its next game.

The Badgers will test the Crimson Tide’s defensive stamina with their physicality and ability to methodically work down the field and get into the red zone. In a tough road environment, Wommack will continue to peach yibambe as Alabama’s defenders look to make superhero plays against the Tide’s first Power Four opponent of the season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2hvdy1hLW1hcnZlbC1yZWZlcmVuY2UtcmFsbGllcy1hbGFiYW1h LXMtcmVkLXpvbmUtZGVmZW5zZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYWxhYmFtYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRmhvdy1hLW1hcnZlbC1yZWZlcmVuY2UtcmFsbGllcy1hbGFiYW1h LXMtcmVkLXpvbmUtZGVmZW5zZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==