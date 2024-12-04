Houston Mallette burns redshirt, will play for Alabama this season

There’s been a change in plans for one of Alabama basketball’s offseason additions. After initially electing to redshirt during his first year with the program, Pepperdine transfer Houston Mallette will now see the court for the Crimson Tide this season.





Mallette checked into No. 10 Alabama’s game at No. 20 North Carolina on Wednesday night, burning his redshirt eligibility. The decision comes after starting guard Latrell Wrightsell saw his season cut short due to a ruptured Achilles last week.





Heading into Wednesday’s game, Alabama head coach Nate Oats discussed the possibility of burning Mallette’s redshirt, stating that the team would only do so if it made sense for the player and the program. As a senior, this will now be Mallette’s final season of eligibility.





“We’re trying to figure out if there’s gonna be enough minutes to make it worthwhile,” Oats said. “So that’s definitely on the table, we’ve had those discussions over the past couple days.”





Mallette started 31 games for Pepperdine last season, averaging 14.7 points 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 43.1% from the floor, as well as a blazing 41.5% from beyond the arc.





Alabama’s backcourt should be receiving further reinforcement in the near future, as South Florida transfer Chris Youngblood has been practicing and appears close to rejoining the team.





Youngblood has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury. Last season he was named the American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year, averaging 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.6 from beyond the arc.



