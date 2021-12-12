Houston basketball coach apologizes for team's antics after loss to Alabama

Tempers flared, handshakes went unshaken and trash cans were toppled over. However, calmer heads have since prevailed, and all seems to be well between the Alabama and Houston basketball programs.

Saturday night’s matchup between No. 9 Alabama and No. 14 Houston featured plenty of excitement as the game came down to a wild final minute that feature a pair of lead changes before freshman guard JD Davison swatted away a ball at the rim to secure an 83-82 victory for the Crimson Tide.

The drama didn’t stop there though. Following the play, Houston’s bench begged the referee to whistle Davison for a goaltending violation. Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson and guard Marcus Sasser followed officials off the court, pleading their case for the call to no avail. Meanwhile, Alabama head coach Nate Oats stood at midcourt, arm extended, as he had been snubbed of a handshake by a preoccupied Sampson.

From there, frustration boiled for the visitors. A video posted on social media showed a Houston staffer kicking a chair while forward Reggie Chaney knocked over a trash can, sending its remnants spilling to the floor.

Cougars guard Jamal Shead later picked up the mess, flipping the trash can back over before picking up the trash by hand. Sunday, Sampson also amended his team’s antics by reaching out to Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne as well as Oats in separate phone calls, Byrne revealed over social media. Alabama is set to travel to Houston next season for the other half of the home-and-home series.