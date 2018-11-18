Earlier this year, Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson said he was done talking about free throws. Following the Crimson Tide’s performance Sunday, he won’t need to for a while. Alabama converted on 31 of its 33 trips to the line to close out the Charleston Classic with a 90-86 victory over Wichita State.

Clinging to a lead late, Alabama didn’t make a basket for the final 4:20 of the game. However, it didn’t need to as it hit 13 of 14 of its free-throw attempts over that span. The Crimson Tide entered the game averaging just 65.3 percent from the line.

Leading the way was freshman Kira Lewis Jr., who scored a career-high 24 points, including 11 of his free-throw attempts. Alex Reese had 19 points and was 9 of 10 from the line. John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones had 13 points apiece to round out the double-digit scorers for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama wasn’t bad from the floor either. The Crimson Tide shot a season-high 51 percent, including 9 of 19 (47 percent) from beyond the arc. Petty had three of those 3s, while Reese and Jones both had a pair.

Early on it looked as if Alabama might run away with the game. The Crimson Tide used a 13-4 run over the final 4:19 of the first half to head into the break up 46-34. During that run, it was Wichita State who couldn’t buy a basket as the Shockers missed their final four shots and appeared to be fading away.

However, a second-half surge helped evaporate Alabama's lead as a 3 from Dexter Dennis tied the game at 69 with 7:15 remaining. Alabama made its next three shots, including back-to-back 3s from Lewis and Reese as it retook the lead at 77-71 with 4:20 remaining. From there, the Crimson Tide’s precision from the line carried it to victory.