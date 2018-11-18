Hot-shooting Alabama basketball downs Wichita State
Earlier this year, Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson said he was done talking about free throws. Following the Crimson Tide’s performance Sunday, he won’t need to for a while. Alabama converted on 31 of its 33 trips to the line to close out the Charleston Classic with a 90-86 victory over Wichita State.
Clinging to a lead late, Alabama didn’t make a basket for the final 4:20 of the game. However, it didn’t need to as it hit 13 of 14 of its free-throw attempts over that span. The Crimson Tide entered the game averaging just 65.3 percent from the line.
Leading the way was freshman Kira Lewis Jr., who scored a career-high 24 points, including 11 of his free-throw attempts. Alex Reese had 19 points and was 9 of 10 from the line. John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones had 13 points apiece to round out the double-digit scorers for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama wasn’t bad from the floor either. The Crimson Tide shot a season-high 51 percent, including 9 of 19 (47 percent) from beyond the arc. Petty had three of those 3s, while Reese and Jones both had a pair.
Early on it looked as if Alabama might run away with the game. The Crimson Tide used a 13-4 run over the final 4:19 of the first half to head into the break up 46-34. During that run, it was Wichita State who couldn’t buy a basket as the Shockers missed their final four shots and appeared to be fading away.
However, a second-half surge helped evaporate Alabama's lead as a 3 from Dexter Dennis tied the game at 69 with 7:15 remaining. Alabama made its next three shots, including back-to-back 3s from Lewis and Reese as it retook the lead at 77-71 with 4:20 remaining. From there, the Crimson Tide’s precision from the line carried it to victory.
It was over when
Alabama’s lone missed free throw of the second half almost appeared to be costly. Leading Wichita State 87-84 with seven seconds remaining, Reese’s first attempt from the line clanged off the iron. However, the sophomore forward was able to regroup and drain his second attempt to extend Alabama’s lead to two possessions.
Next up
Alabama (4-1) will return home to face Murray State (2-0) on Nov. 26 inside Coleman Coliseum. The Racers are led by sophomore guard Ja Morant, who is averaging a team-high 22 points and 9.5 assists through two games. Murray State went 26-6 last season, winning the Ohio Valley Conference before losing to West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.