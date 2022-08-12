'Hitman Hellams' is the latest nickname in Alabama's secondary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There’s a new nickname in Alabama’s secondary.

The Crimson Tide’s defense already boasts one of college football’s best names in Kool-Aid McKinstry. Friday, Alabama fans were introduced to a new character in “Hitman Hellams,” which according to Jordan Battle, is how he and the team refer to fellow starting safety DeMarcco Hellams.

“I love DeMarcco,” Battle said. “He’s Hitman Hellams. He’s a big hitter.”

According to Battle, Hellams actually came up with his new moniker himself. However, he’s backed it up through his play on the field.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 208-pound safety finished third on the team with 88 tackles. That being said, the nickname has less to do with Hellams’ volume of hits, but rather the bone-crunch blows delivers to opposing ball carriers.

One of Battle’s favorites occurred back in 2020 when Hellams slammed into Kentucky receiver Isaiah Epps to break up a pass.

“His play speaks for the name,” Battle said. “He’s a good hitter. When he breaks on the ball, I think receivers are a little timid to catch it.”

In addition to his tackles, Hellams tied for the team lead with three interceptions during his first full season as a starter last year. He also recorded three pass breakups, including one against Georgia tight end Brock Bowers to prevent a touchdown during Alabama’s 41-24 victory over the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

This offseason Hellams elected to forgo the NFL Draft, stating that he wanted to accomplish his goals of getting a degree and leaving Alabama with multiple national championships. Friday, Battle said commended his partner in the backend, stating that Hellams has been even more dialed in heading into his final season with the Crimson Tide.

“He’s taking care of his body,” Battle said. “Great mentally. He’s locked in. We’re both locked in and focused on what we have do to get better this year, what we need to change from last year that we got wrong. So just having him back and being comfortable with him back there with me is great.”

Having both Battle and Hellams back at safety will be key for an Alabama secondary that is looking to replace starting cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe.

The Crimson Tide has plenty of talent to turn to at the cornerback position as LSU transfer Eli Ricks was brought in to compete with McKinstry and Khyree Jackson for the two starting roles. Still, the added stability in the back should serve as a valuable safety net early, especially early on in the season.

“It's big having those guys, Jordan and DeMarco there,” McKinstry said earlier this week, “because when I have a question, I still can ask them and know I'll get the right answer to help someone else asking me a question.”

Alabama will hold its eighth practice of preseason camp on Friday afternoon before moving into Bryant-Denny Stadium for its first scrimmage Saturday. While the workout will be closed to the public, fans looking to catch a glimpse of “Hitman Hellams” and the Crimson Tide defense won’t have to wait much longer as Alabama opens its season in three weeks at home against Utah State on Sept. 3.